CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo on Tuesday announced a new addition to its North American bison herd.

Zoo veterinarian Dr. Alexander Ernst said the male calf was born Thursday to second-time mom Beverly and dad Hank. The calf is the ninth member of the zoo's bison herd, the zoo said in a news release.

The American bison is one of the two largest surviving terrestrial animals in North America, the zoo said. They are broad and muscular with shaggy, long coats. Adult American bison grow up to 6 feet, 7 inches in height and 11 feet, 6 inches in length. Full-grown American bison can weigh 880 to 2,800 pounds.

The new bison calf can be viewed daily in the zoo's North American prairie habitat, county Commissioner/zoo liaison Andrew Bulakowski said.

The zoo posted a sign at the entrance Sunday asking guests to welcome the new addition. The calf was out and about that morning with the herd, drawing a small crowd at the walkway as people looked to get their first glimpses of the baby.

The Cape May County Park & Zoo is open daily, and admission is free to the public. Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the parks are open from 7 a.m. until dusk. For more information, visit cmczoo.com.

Staff Writer John Russo contributed to this report.

