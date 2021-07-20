 Skip to main content
Cape zoo awaits animal vaccine supply for coronavirus
Cape zoo awaits animal vaccine supply for coronavirus

Cape May County Zoo

The Cape May County Zoo is now home to an 8-year-old female snow leopard named Maliha. Cats, primates and other animals are set to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as a supply of the veterinary version of the vaccine becomes available, according to zoo officials.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Cape May Zoo 2021

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Human residents of Cape May County now have access to mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, offering both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines free of charge and without an appointment.

The lions, snow leopards and bears at the Cape May County Zoo will have to wait a little longer, however.

This month, zoos around the country began administering a new vaccine against the coronavirus to some animals.

“As soon as the supply becomes available, we’ll administer it,” said Hubert Paluch, director and veterinarian at Cape May County's zoo. It will only be used on animals with the potential to be infected with the virus.

Some animals are at greater risk from COVID-19 than others, Paluch said. When the vaccine becomes available, plans are to administer it to the cats at the zoo, which includes lions, cheetahs and snow leopards, as well as the river otters. All of the primates will be vaccinated as well, Paluch said.

He has not seen any indication that the animals that are susceptible to the virus have caught it.

“We haven’t had any respiratory issues that we felt we needed to check for it,” he said.

The zoo vaccinates many of its animals as a matter of routine, he said. Few of the reptiles or amphibians receive any vaccination, Paluch said, but most of the birds receive inoculations for West Nile virus.

“The ones we can get our hands on safely for us and for them,” Paluch added Monday.

The New York Times reported this month that Zoetis, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, donated the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine for animals to zoos, sanctuaries and universities across the country.

The county-owned and operated zoo in the Cape May County Park at 707 Route 9 is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free, but the zoo relies on donations to fund its operations.

For more details about the mobile vaccine locations for people, call 609-465-1187 or visit cmchealth.net

