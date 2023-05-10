Today is the deadline to register for the Cape Women's Resource Fund's annual Fashion Show and Luncheon, taking place June 4 at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Doors open at noon, followed by a luncheon and fashion show at 1 p.m. The show will feature women’s fashions from Bellanova and kids clothing from Nesting, both located in Stone Harbor.
Luncheon options are chicken breast grilled with shallots, peppers and mushrooms in an alfredo sauce; braised short rib in a red wine reduction; or vegetable skewers over rice. Luncheon option must be specified when reserving your spot.
This year's theme is Hats Off to Wildwood Days. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite hat and take part in a Parade of Hats, with prizes awarded for most elegant, creative, comical and best of show.
The event includes a no-bid auction of dozens of gift baskets, with proceeds benefiting the Cape Women’s Resource Fund and the American Association of University Women's scholarship funds. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
People are also reading…
Cost is $55. The deadline for registration is May 10. The Wildwoods Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. To make a reservation, call 609-231-1813 or email capewomensresourcefund@yahoo.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.