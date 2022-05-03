Cape towns canceling, amending trash contracts as vendor seeks more money

Gold Medal Environmental, a waste collection company, is at odds with two Cape May County towns using its services as the company is asking for more money to cover increased operation costs.

But the towns are balking at paying additional fees, arguing they had contracts. Angry at the trash hauler’s demands, one seashore town has severed its contract, while another is weighing alternatives.

North Wildwood on Friday terminated its contract with Sewell-base Gold Medal Environmental. The decision was made after the city was preparing to enter a shared service agreement with West Wildwood and Wildwood, which also have contracts with the company, for cost-saving purposes.

North Wildwood first contracted with Gold Medal Environmental in October 2018. Outside of the Wildwoods, Gold Medal Environmental services Avalon and Ocean City, as well as Paulsboro, Gloucester County.

North Wildwood was considering contract adjustments because the company could not meet all of its requirements as it faced staffing shortages. But, the company rejected a counteroffer made by North Wildwood, with company CEO Darren Gruendel emailing city officials April 25, saying, “this doesn’t seem prudent, as it will surely indicate garbage being left on the street if we ration services down to the paid amount,” according to a legal notice from city Solicitor Michael Donohue Friday.

North Wildwood officials believed those words were a threat by the company to not fulfill its agreed-upon services per the contract.

Under the 2022 contract, North Wildwood was paying $43,456.66 per month, totaling $521,479.92 for the year.

“While we have been sympathetic to the plight of all businesses dealing with the impacts of the COVID pandemic and other economic issues, we will not make agreements under extortive threats,” North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said in a Saturday news release. “GME’s CEO made it evident that he was attempting to make the contract better for GME because he did not like what his predecessor agreed to. Of course, that is not how public contracts work.”

Gruendel argues that his statement in the email wasn’t meant as a threat.

“If rates do not go up and/or service levels do not go down — yes, something will get left in the streets,” Gruendel said in an email to The Press Sunday. “It’s not a threat — it’s math, and, in this case, it’s caused by a set of conditions that were not contemplated in the current contracts.”

North Wildwood City Council held an emergency meeting Friday night and authorized Donohue to send a legal opinion informing the company the contract was terminated. Council then unanimously approved a new contract with Pineland Recycling at the same meeting.

Pineland Recycling would cover trash, recycling and yard waste collection under Gold Medal’s contract conditions, Rosenello said Monday.

In Ocean City, GME is stopping its recycling and yard waste collections beginning Monday, but is continuing waste collection.

The company has held a contract with Ocean City for the past four years, with the city paying $1.5 million annually for its services.

But with only months remaining on the five-year contract, Gold Medal asked the city to pay an additional $1.4 million for the balance of 2022, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said Friday.

Bergen said the company did not provide details explaining the needed increase, besides generalizations about inflation and the shrunken labor market. The city, acknowledging the economic factors, agreed to consider making adjustments, asking for data supporting the company’s request.

“The mayor will not let a contractor hold Ocean City’s taxpayers hostage. We fully expect the company to uphold its contract,” Bergen said Friday.

While Bergen held out the possibility last week that good-faith negotiations could resolve the disagreement, the city was also making provisional plans that didn’t include GME to keep collections ongoing.

Bergen could not be reached Monday for an update.

“Ocean City clearly wants to make it sound like $1.5 million in a sanitation contract is ‘a lot,’ or that $1.4 million more is unreasonable,” Gruendel said in an email to The Press.

Gruendel, in his email to The Press, said Ocean City would see an increase from $5.87 to around $13.30 per house. While the national average in 2020, before the pandemic, was $14.30 per household increase, according to Gruendel.

While problems have arisen in North Wildwood and Ocean City, one other Cape May County town agreed to revisions to prevent summer collection problems.

Avalon Borough Council on April 13 approved a memorandum of understanding with Gold Medal, with the clause that residents will have to return their trash and recycling containers to their own side yards. Avalon was the first community in Cape May County to reach this agreement.

That agreement preserved the twice-per-week collection of trash and recycling during the summer, and a return to the once-a-week collection during the off season.

Over 40% of the time spent by Gold Medal employees in Avalon is for side yard return of containers, which greatly escalates their labor costs and insurance, the borough said. Starting Sunday, containers shall be placed curbside where they were emptied.

Avalon has been one of the last towns in the area to provide side yard return, Business Administrator Scott Wahl said Monday.

The value of that service alone is $26,885 per month. By eliminating side yard return, the Borough saves $215,080 from Sunday through the end of the year, Wahl said.

Avalon also said it’s preparing to place a new waste collection contract out for bid this summer, hopefully finding a successor by this year’s fourth quarter.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

