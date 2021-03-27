Cape towing company owner refuses to let Egg Harbor Township payment slide

Miller said he was waiting to receive information from the police that would detail the discovery of the cars being abandoned, the towing to the township lot and the auctioning of the vehicles.

Mayor Paul Hodson told Altobelli he would receive payment for the towing. After the meeting, Altobelli said he believed the mayor was a decent guy.

Altobelli said he is experienced in the towing business, has towed for many state agencies and government bodies, knows the rules and is in contact with other municipalities.

“There were a lot of towers on the list at one time. Now, there are hardly any towers left because they either went bankrupt or got out of the business all together,” Altobelli said after the meeting. “The way their mindset is that they make the rules, and they don’t care. ... I believe the other towers are intimidated by the Police Department.”

The township is supposed to pay for the original tow, and then, the township can keep the proceeds from the sale of the vehicle for itself, Altobelli said.

The township could have handled this differently by bringing the various towing companies in and telling them it was aware there was a problem, Altobelli said.