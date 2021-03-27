Cape towing company owner refuses to let Egg Harbor Township payment slide

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — They say you can’t fight City Hall, but Louis H. Altobelli would dispute that claim.
“I’m a person that believes right is right and wrong is wrong,” said Altobelli, 49, who thinks you can fight and win if the facts are on your side.
Altobelli, owner of Court House Towing in Rio Grande, has been in conflict with the township for four years. His towing service is one of the companies the township hires to remove disabled vehicles from the road when necessary.
Some of the cars Altobelli has towed have been sold by the township, and the profits from the sales have been added to the township’s general fund, but he has not been paid for his towing services, he said.
During a recent Township Committee meeting he attended to let the elected representatives know about his plight, Altobelli estimated he is owed at least $8,000.
He said he spoke to the Police Department and to Township Administrator Peter J. Miller, but had not received a payment offer. He warned the committee that treating the towing of disabled cars as a free service opens the door to corruption.
“I send email after email and get no response back,” Altobelli told the committee.
Altobelli raised this concern in August, and Miller told him he would look into it. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the gathering of all the facts by the police, but the department has been fully staffed since February, Miller said.
Miller said he was waiting to receive information from the police that would detail the discovery of the cars being abandoned, the towing to the township lot and the auctioning of the vehicles.
Mayor Paul Hodson told Altobelli he would receive payment for the towing. After the meeting, Altobelli said he believed the mayor was a decent guy.
Altobelli said he is experienced in the towing business, has towed for many state agencies and government bodies, knows the rules and is in contact with other municipalities.
“There were a lot of towers on the list at one time. Now, there are hardly any towers left because they either went bankrupt or got out of the business all together,” Altobelli said after the meeting. “The way their mindset is that they make the rules, and they don’t care. ... I believe the other towers are intimidated by the Police Department.”
The township is supposed to pay for the original tow, and then, the township can keep the proceeds from the sale of the vehicle for itself, Altobelli said.
The township could have handled this differently by bringing the various towing companies in and telling them it was aware there was a problem, Altobelli said.
“This is a town that is very arrogant,” said Altobelli, who added the cost of towing a vehicle is $125.
To resolve the matter, police Chief Michael A. Steinman will review the towing documents and come up with a dollar amount that Altobelli is owed, Miller said Thursday.
Steinman will contact Altobelli and give him the estimate the Police Department says he is owed, Miller said. Altobelli can accept that amount or maintain the township owes him even more money, but ask the township to move forward processing the money it is willing to pay him currently.
Miller will have to authorize the purchase order, but ultimately, the payment will show up on a bill list that has to be voted on by the Township Committee. Once the committee approves the bill list, the check will be issued, Miller said.
As of Thursday, Altobelli said he had not heard from township police.
Miller said Friday he expected to talk to the police chief about the Altobelli towing matter Monday.
