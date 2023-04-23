Cape May County Technical High School's Chapter of SkillsUSA, a national program, brought back gold, bronze, and silver medals from career education competitions held throughout the state.
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association, comprised of students, teachers and industry members working together to create a skilled workforce. The organization serves students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. The association's career competition events begin locally and continue on to state and national levels.
During this year's competitions, 28 Cape Tech students competed in 13 different skills competitions, and eight students received medals in their competitions.
The students receiving medals were: Nate Wenker and Noah Wenker, Digital Cinema, gold; Devin Muir and Angel Sneathen, Design & Build Plywood Challenge, silver; Dylan Reilly, HVAC/R, silver; Corey Wertz, Cabinetmaking, bronze; Marlo Brown and Kira Fleming, Audio/Radio Production, bronze.
For more information on Cape May County Technical High School, visit capemaytech.com.
