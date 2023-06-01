CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Five students from Cape May County Technical High School competed in the 40th annual World Series of Birding, which took place May 13 across New Jersey.
The event included more than 80 teams who competed to find and count as many bird species as possible, while also raising funds to protect birds. The Cape Tech team, the “Cape May Tech Marsh Hawks,” placed third in their division by identifying a total of 121 bird species at multiple locations around Cape May.
Natural Sciences Advisory Board member Mike Lanzone attended as team mentor and was responsible for confirming the species of each bird.
Team members included juniors Phoebe Lanzone and Sarah Schuck and sophomores Bryson Keating-Horin, Abigale DiGiamberardino and Justin Walker.
