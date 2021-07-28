Cape takes COVID-19 vaccines to the people

According to Scott, one of the nurses at the mobile clinic in Woodbine, some of the people deciding to receive the vaccine this summer have new concerns about the Delta variant, a more contagious strain of the coronavirus that is now responsible for 80% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The nurses said others held off until now to see whether those who got the early shots saw serious side effects.

The Cape May County Department of Health has administered more than 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, with close to 60% of county residents fully vaccinated. According to a recent report from the county Department of Health, 57,636 people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 53,391 have been fully vaccinated.

Armstrong said the team would originally only offer the vaccine to county residents, and later it was opened to any New Jersey resident. Now, it’s wide open, he said. The young college student who had the first shot of the day lives year-round in Pennsylvania, he said.

Those seeking a vaccine have to show proof of age, he said. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, anyone who is 12 or older who lives, works or studies in New Jersey is eligible.