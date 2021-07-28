Cape takes COVID-19 vaccines to the people

WOODBINE — On Tuesday morning, as temperatures inched closer to 90 degrees, the crew of Cape May County’s COVID-19 mobile vaccine unit relocated under the shade of nearby trees, while Bob Armstrong extended an awning off the side of the van.
Months ago, the same team helped distribute hundreds of vaccines a day at the county’s vaccination site in Avalon. Now, they are visiting communities throughout the county, trying to reach anyone who wants a vaccine and has not received one.
Business was slow.
The team arrived about 9:30 a.m. As the morning wore on, they had administered only one vaccination to a college student who had learned he would either have to be vaccinated or would be required to wear a mask to classes and on-campus activities this fall.
“Pretty much the people who want to get it have already got it,” said Armstrong, of Ocean City. He was joined by fellow nurses Lillian Scott of Cape May Court House and Megan Dickinson of Upper Township. They all work with the New Jersey Department of Health.
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
For the past month, they have visited communities around the county, including Wildwood and reopened senior centers in Lower Township and Ocean City. The community visits take place 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and vaccines are also available at the county Department of Health, 6 Moore Road in Cape May Court House, each Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m.
“It’s been off to a slow start,” Dickinson said. Visitors need only walk up to get vaccinated. Some days, they have five or six people request the vaccine. Sometimes, there have been none.
It’s a far cry from the late winter and early spring, when there was an intense scramble for appointments at the county facility in Avalon and at the AtlantiCare-run mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center, where the New Jersey Air National Guard shepherded thousands of people a day through the process.
Now, those interested in getting a vaccine have multiple options, including many area pharmacies. The vaccine is free. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all available brands are safe and effective at reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19.
In addition to pharmacies offering vaccines to walk-in customers, several area high schools have held clinics for students. Those under 18 require a parent’s permission to be vaccinated.
AtlantiCare provides vaccines by appointment at its urgent care centers in Rio Grande on Wednesdays and in Somers Point on Thursdays. Information is available at vaccination.atlanticare.org, including links to other sites offering the vaccine.
“We are also providing vaccinations for schools and other organizations serving large groups,” AtlantiCare spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said Tuesday.
According to Scott, one of the nurses at the mobile clinic in Woodbine, some of the people deciding to receive the vaccine this summer have new concerns about the Delta variant, a more contagious strain of the coronavirus that is now responsible for 80% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.
TRENTON — One of New Jersey’s largest health care systems that recently fired six supervisor…
The nurses said others held off until now to see whether those who got the early shots saw serious side effects.
The Cape May County Department of Health has administered more than 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, with close to 60% of county residents fully vaccinated. According to a recent report from the county Department of Health, 57,636 people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 53,391 have been fully vaccinated.
Armstrong said the team would originally only offer the vaccine to county residents, and later it was opened to any New Jersey resident. Now, it’s wide open, he said. The young college student who had the first shot of the day lives year-round in Pennsylvania, he said.
Those seeking a vaccine have to show proof of age, he said. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, anyone who is 12 or older who lives, works or studies in New Jersey is eligible.
The mobile vaccine clinics are set to continue, despite limited participation. The nurses on scene said the aim is to reach as many individuals as possible, including those who do not have a vehicle. The team has also made home visits for those who need them.
Of the 2 million people clogging airport security lines and gate areas again each day, one c…
The van is set to be back in Woodbine July 29, Aug. 24 and Aug. 26 outside the former ambulance corps building at 517 DeHirsch Blvd.
Tuesday was the first time the county’s new mobile unit has been used for vaccines, Dickinson said. It has previously been used for mobile testing for COVID-19. Previous community vaccination efforts have taken place at community centers and senior centers.
According to Armstrong, the mobile site could handle hundreds of people seeking vaccines. There were plenty available in a specialized cooler inside the van, he said, and if need be, Liberty Kocis, a health educator with the county Department of Health, would go get more.
Kocis had just pulled up in a county vehicle, delivering a case of cold bottled water for the team and anyone who showed up for a shot. She also had information about county health programs, many of which are free or available at a discounted rate, and giveaways for participants, including balls and pens that also dispensed hand sanitizer.
Each vial of the Pfizer vaccine has five doses, according to Dickinson, while each vial of the Moderna vaccine has 10. Unopened and kept at the correct temperature, the vials have a long shelf life, but once one dose is taken out, they can only be used for a few hours.
TRENTON — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the nation, Gov. Phil Murphy echoed th…
Scott said the unused doses will be donated to local long-term health care facilities.
For additional details and a full list of county mobile vaccine locations and dates, visit cmchealth.net or call 609-465-1187.
According to state records, 521,501 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday.
Around the state, 10,761,694 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. Statewide, 5,246,446 residents have been fully vaccinated, or nearly 60% of the population.
Staff Writer Ahmad Austin contributed to this report.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.