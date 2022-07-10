Cape Sheriff’s department is visiting beach towns with mounted officer as an outreach effort

OCEAN CITY — An unusual visitor to the Ocean City beach drew a big response when captured by Scott Engleman on his phone Thursday and posted to social media.

In a photo posted to Facebook, a mounted officer with the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department can be seen riding on the beach between a line of dunes and the Ocean City Boardwalk, a little north of the Ocean City Music Pier.

Two Ocean City officers can be seen nearby.

The sheriff’s department has had a mounted unit since 1985, created soon after former Sheriff Jim Plousis was first elected. The horses can reach places in the county that may be difficult to access otherwise, even with an all-terrain vehicle, and are sometimes used in crowds, according to the department.

The mounted unit regularly patrols the Cape May County Park, including the area near the Cape May County Zoo, and the county bike path. Along with the department’s K-9 unit, the mounted officer also attends school events in county communities, where children get a chance to meet the horse, Speck, who is partnered with Andrew Raniszewski, the mounted officer in Engleman’s image.

Members of the sheriff’s department said Speck also participated in providing security at beach concerts in Wildwood and other beach communities but said more details of about that would have to come from Sheriff Bob Nolan, who was not available for comment Friday.

Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen confirmed that the horse and rider were from the sheriff’s department, describing the visit as community outreach taking place in shore towns this summer.

Engleman, a Pennsylvania resident who was in Ocean City for the week, was surprised enough by the sight to capture an image on his phone. Soon, more than 1,000 people reacted to the photo, and many commented as well.

Several suggested the horse was on the beach in response to gatherings of teenagers on the beach that have made news this summer and last, although the horse in the image is several blocks north of where the gatherings take place, and those already see a considerable response from Ocean City police on foot, on bicycles and an all-terrain vehicle.

Although the horse’s footprints can be seen in the sand, several people suggested in the comments that the image had been “Photoshopped,” presumably to mean the image had been digitally manipulated to add the horse.

“I’m not that good,” joked Engleman on Saturday.