UPPER TOWNSHIP – Cape May County wants to know how residents and visitors use the network of county parks, and what could be done to improve them.

At least as far as Upper Township Committee member Curtis Corson is concerned, nothing should change at all in the park in his community.

Cape May County Park North at 1099 Shore Road, also known as the Richard M. Cameron Park, includes nature trails looping a large lake and smaller lakes and ponds. There is no swimming, no fishing and no hunting allowed.

“Passive trails and walking; my recommendation is it shouldn’t be anything but what it is,” Corson said at a recent meeting of Township Committee.

Township engineer Paul Dietrich raised the matter, saying the county planning office had contacted him about potential improvements to the park. Dietrich said the park may have the lowest intensity use in the county system.

“It’s a beautiful park. If you haven’t visited that park, it a great asset,” he said.

That doesn’t mean he does not have a few ideas. Dietrich has advocated for bike and pedestrian lanes in the township, and sees an opportunity at the Cape May County Park North. On the far side of the park entrance are the railroad tracks that once led in to Ocean City at 52nd street, the remains of a long-running commuter line that shut down decades ago.

A new entrance on that side of the park could be accessible for bike riders and walkers, he said, and extending the route toward the marsh could offer spectacular opportunities for birders.

At least the township should suggest improving the restrooms. A single plastic portable toilet now serves the park.

Corson said the old rail route is used by off-road vehicle riders, which could present problems.

“We’ve had some vandalism and fires back there,” said Mayor Jay Newman.

“It’s quite the party spot, from what I understand,” added Corson.

The county planning process is just getting started, but it looks like Dietrich has already gotten his wish, with the placement of a new concrete outhouse at the site. A county worker said the new facility will soon be ready for use, and was delivered as one piece.

Over the next six to nine months, the county will gather information about how the county parks are used, who they serve and what could be done to improve them, Leslie Gimeno, the county planning director, said on Friday.

The county has approved a contract with CME Associates worth $118,500 to undertake the study. The last time anything similar was done was in 2004.

“It’s a pretty big undertaking,” Gimeno said. Municipalities are required by law to update their master plans on a regular basis, but there is no similar requirement for the county park’s plans. But after close to 20 years, Gimeno said, it is time for a comprehensive look at the park system.

First up will be the Cape May County Zoo, which is part of Cape May County Park Central, a 200-acre site in Middle Township. That portion is being expedited because the zoo is up for new certification from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The process with get more in-depth in the coming weeks, Gimeno said, with public engagement efforts planned.

That park also has extensive paths, playgrounds, fishing ponds and more. Across Route 9 from that site is Cape May County Park East, which includes basketball courts, tennis courts and more.

Cape May County Park South, also known as the Fishing Creek Wildlife Preserve, the largest of the parks at more than 1,700 acres at 130 Bayshore Road in the Del Haven section of Middle Township, close to the border with Lower Township.

Most of that is wetlands, providing habitat but inaccessible. The developed section is about 10 acres, with sports fields, spots to barbecue and picnic and a playground.

There are no playgrounds at the Cameron Park. Not long ago, the rules changed at the park to allow people to walk their dogs on leash, which those familiar with the park say has helped bring a significant increase in users.

According to Dietrich, there was an increase in use of the park in 2020, as people searched for outdoor options during the start of the pandemic. Still, he believes the park is underused, and many do not know about it.

A description posted to the county website focuses on the variety of habitats in the small park, and the wildlife that can often be found there, such as egrets, warbles and other birds. In warm weather, painted turtles are a common sight.

The original Cameron house, which dates from around 1930, is used as an office at the park.

Dirt and paved paths wind through the park, and on a recent visit, it looked like more paths were being created in a previously inaccessible part of the wooded park.

The property had once been privately owned, the lakes created by its use as a sand quarry. It was donated to the county in 1988. At one time, the park had a herd of deer, but they were later moved to the county zoo.

In the coming months, the county plans to seek input from residents and local officials on the county parks.