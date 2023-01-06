Cape Rutgers Cooperative Extension presents gardening education series

Those interested in sharpening their gardening skills in the new year can join the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County for Gardening Education and Rutgers Master Gardener Volunteer training beginning Feb. 9.
The horticultural education program for home gardeners costs $250 to attend and is mandatory for participation in the Master Gardener Volunteer Training Program in Cape May County.
Classes will be held online from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 9 through May 25. Sessions will consist of two-hour lectures, with question-and-answer sessions following the lecture. Topics covered by the course include botany, soils, entomology, plant pathology, pruning, lawn care, vegetables and small fruits.
The Gardening Education Series is open to anyone who wishes to learn more about gardening. To register, visit go.rutgers.edu/hbl1nnbk. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3615, or email sawyer@njaes.rutgers.edu.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.