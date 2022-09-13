Cape Republicans remember Phil Matalucci, longtime party leader

Cape May County’s former Republican leader, a man once described as one the state’s most powerful party chairmen, has died.

Locals describe Philip Matalucci as a towering figure in local politics and a mentor to a generation of Cape May County Republicans. He died Sept. 7 at the age of 91.

“No Cape May County Republican Chairman since has been able to truly fill the shoes of Chairman Matalucci,” wrote current county GOP chairman Michael Donohue in a tribute posted Sept. 8. “His influence is still felt these many years later and will continue to be felt long after his passing.”

Matalucci was an early supporter of Ronald Reagan and communicated with Richard Nixon. He worked with U.S. Rep. Charles Sandman in 1971.

“He was recognized by everybody in the state and also in Washington,” said Gerald Thornton, the director of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners who credited Matalucci with getting him started in politics in the 1970s.

The county government was then known as the Board of Chosen Freeholders, a name used for centuries until it was changed throughout New Jersey in 2020. Without Matalucci’s encouragement and support, Thornton said, he would never have gotten involved in county politics.

In the 1970s, as today, Republicans dominated Cape May County government, famously holding the majority since just after the Civil War. There was a change in the 1970s, when Sandman lost to Democrat Bill Hughes of Ocean City, who then held the congressional seat for two decades.

At that time, many cited Sandman’s support of Nixon through the Watergate scandal as costing him the seat. At the county level, the GOP kept the majority.

Part of Matalucci’s national standing came from his long habit of wearing a huge elephant-head hat to each Republican National Convention, guaranteeing that television cameras would find him at least once.

He was also known for winning $3.9 million in the state lottery in 1985, and for a high-profile bribery accusation levied a year later.

Matalucci, appointed by Gov. Thomas Kean as a Civil Service Commissioner, and Anthony Catanoso, a former county freeholder chairman, were accused of conspiracy, official misconduct, theft by deception and two counts of bribery.

According to news coverage at the time, the bribes were alleged to have taken place before the lottery win. At issue were alleged payments over contracts for the construction of a wastewater treatment plant built in Ocean City.

Thornton said Matalucci was acquitted on all charges.

“It was a terrible thing. He was exonerated. He was completely exonerated,” Thornton said. Thornton said he received a call soon after the lottery win.

“He says, ‘Jerry, I’m a millionaire,’” Thornton said.

Matalucci and his wife, Barbara, spent the past seven years in the Brightview Senior Community in Marlton. Before that, they were residents of Cape May County, in Avalon, Stone Harbor and Cape May Court House. They raised their family in the county.

Born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia in 1931, Matalucci served in the Seabees during the Korean War, building airstrips and roads in the Philippines.

In the county, he was involved in several businesses, including Matalucci Brothers Sand and Gravel, The Princeton Hotel and Grille in Avalon and The Sea Isle Inn. In 1965, he and his brother Anthony and nephew Phil Judyski bought the Avalon Hotel and created Phil’s Bongo Room.

“They were without peer in making Avalon the popular tourism destination that it became in the 1970s and their legacy lives on today many decades later,” reads Matalucci’s obituary. “Their children all worked in the family businesses and were taught their mantra, ‘The customer is always right.’”

Both Thornton and Donohue cited Matalucci’s work as the Cape May County treasurer, where they say he vigilantly guarded the taxpayer’s money.

“He was really a good, good man. His loyalty was there no matter what,” Thornton said.

In the obituary, Matalucci’s family described his love of music and Italian cooking.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Barbara (Williams) and children Susan Sandman (Robert), Barbara Schlager (Chuck), and Philip III (Mary). Services will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Seaside Cemetery, 559 Route 9 South, in the Palermo section of Upper Township.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to Cape May County Animal Shelter payable to CMCAS, ATTN: Judith Davies-Dunhour, 501B, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, 08210. Condolences may be offered at www.radzieta.com.