Cape Regional says no hospital visitors as NJ reports 2,400 new positive COVID-19 cases in state

With a spike in recent COVID-19 infections, Cape Regional Medical Center will be restricting visitors beginning Saturday, the hospital announced.

New Jersey on Friday reported 2,407 new positive PCR test for COVID-19, up from about 1,600 reported on Thursday. There were also 832 new positive antigen tests and nine new confirmed deaths.

In Cape May County, the state's dashboard shows 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases there and one new death.

Cape May County Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard shows 522 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Thursday.

Cape Regional, in a tweet Friday, announced that no visitors will be allowed "due to an increase of COVID-19 infections in our community." The hospital is allowing exceptions for birthing partners, parents of patients under the age of 18, caregivers for the disabled and those in hospice care.

The New Jersey Hospital Association's current visitation level guide has hospitals in the southeast and southwest regions of the state coded for "yellow," which means hospital visits are limited.

Shore Medical Center in Somers Point spokesman Brian Cahill said they moved to one visitor per patient on Aug. 11 at the guidance of NJHA.

