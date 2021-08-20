 Skip to main content
Cape Regional says no hospital visitors as NJ reports 2,400 new positive COVID-19 cases in state
Hospitals

Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House. Non Profit properties in Cape May Court House. Thursday Jan. 28, 2010. (Dale Gerhard /Press of Atlantic City).

 Press Archives

With a spike in recent COVID-19 infections, Cape Regional Medical Center will be restricting visitors beginning Saturday, the hospital announced.

New Jersey on Friday reported 2,407 new positive PCR test for COVID-19, up from about 1,600 reported on Thursday. There were also 832 new positive antigen tests and nine new confirmed deaths.

In Cape May County, the state's dashboard shows 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases there and one new death. 

Cape May County Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard shows 522 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Thursday. 

Cape Regional, in a tweet Friday, announced that no visitors will be allowed "due to an increase of COVID-19 infections in our community." The hospital is allowing exceptions for birthing partners, parents of patients under the age of 18, caregivers for the disabled and those in hospice care.

The New Jersey Hospital Association's current visitation level guide has hospitals in the southeast and southwest regions of the state coded for "yellow," which means hospital visits are limited.

Shore Medical Center in Somers Point spokesman Brian Cahill said they moved to one visitor per patient on Aug. 11 at the guidance of NJHA. 

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

