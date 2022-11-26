 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cape Regional recognizes volunteer McMahon

  • 0
112622-pac-hom-volunteerphoto1.JPG

Tom McMahon is Cape Regional Health System’s volunteer of the month for November.

 SUSAN G. STAEGER, PROVIDED

It’s not uncommon to crash half-way through the day, but the reasons behind it are clear. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Cape Regional Health System is recognizing volunteer Tom McMahon for the month of November as part of its Volunteer Spotlight.

After teaching high school English for 35 years, McMahon retired, moved to North Cape May and eventually found himself volunteering at Cape Regional. When volunteering was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he would park his car in the hospital parking lot at 11 a.m. every Sunday morning and pray for the people working inside.

Once comfortable being in-person again, McMahon decided to volunteer in the Cape Regional Medical Center gift shop, where he bakes extra goodies for staff who stop by.

“I really enjoy volunteering,” he said. “It makes me feel like I still have a contribution to make, and the compassion and professionalism of the staff is palpable and contagious.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hi Point Pub in Absecon up for sale

Hi Point Pub in Absecon up for sale

ABSECON — The owners of the shuttered Hi Point Pub, which had its liquor license indefinitely suspended by the state earlier this year, are se…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News