Cape Regional recognizes volunteer McMahon

Cape Regional Health System is recognizing volunteer Tom McMahon for the month of November as part of its Volunteer Spotlight.
After teaching high school English for 35 years, McMahon retired, moved to North Cape May and eventually found himself volunteering at Cape Regional. When volunteering was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he would park his car in the hospital parking lot at 11 a.m. every Sunday morning and pray for the people working inside.
Once comfortable being in-person again, McMahon decided to volunteer in the Cape Regional Medical Center gift shop, where he bakes extra goodies for staff who stop by.
“I really enjoy volunteering,” he said. “It makes me feel like I still have a contribution to make, and the compassion and professionalism of the staff is palpable and contagious.”
