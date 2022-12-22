Cape Regional Health System promotes Jean Marie Keich

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Upper Township resident Jean Marie Keich has been promoted by Cape Regional Health System to human resources business partner, where she will oversee recruitment and retention for Cape Regional Medical Center’s nursing division and Cape Regional Physicians Associates’ nursing and clinical support team members.
“This is an exciting opportunity to advance my career at Cape Regional Health System. I look forward to supporting the Medical Center’s Nursing division as well as Cape Regional Physicians Associates in all their Human Resources needs,” Keich said. “Cape Regional Health System is an amazing place to work.”
Keich, who earned her bachelor’s degree from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania, has been with Cape Regional for 18 years. She has served the health system in the recruitment and retention of staff for clinical and support departments. To learn more about Cape Regional Health System, visit caperegional.com.
