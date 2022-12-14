Cape Regional Health System agrees to merge with Cooper University Health Care

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Leaders of Cape Regional Health System, which operates Cape May County's only hospital, have decided to merge with Cooper University Health Care, citing a need for partnership amid a struggle to remain independent.

Cooper and Cape Regional have signed a letter of intent for the merger, according to a statement from Cooper.

Both are working toward a definitive agreement in March, Cooper said in an announcement Wednesday.

The merger still has to be approved by health care regulators. The approval process could take until 2024, Cooper said.

Cape Regional spokesperson Sue Staeger could not be reached for comment before noon Wednesday.

The Cape May County-based company operates Cape Regional Medical Center, three urgent care facilities and employs more than 60 primary care physicians through Cape Regional Physicians Associates.

Cooper is widely known for managing Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, which has South Jersey's only Trauma 1 hospital.

Garry Gilbert, chairman of the Cape Regional Health System's Board of Trustees, said partnering with Cooper is the best decision for public interest.

"As it becomes more and more challenging for smaller health systems to operate independently, merging with Cooper made the most sense as we share the same commitment to the communities we serve and to providing the highest quality care to our patients,” Gilbert said.

Should the proposal be approved, the new health system, which is projected to make an annual $2.2 billion in revenue, will operate two hospitals with over 900 licensed beds. More than 900 employed physicians in three practicing groups, 130 ambulatory locations in eight counties and six urgent care centers will also operate under it, Cooper said.

“For more than 135 years, Cooper has continued to expand its reach to provide advanced health care to the people of South Jersey,” said George E. Norcross, III, chairman of Cooper University Health Care’s Board of Trustees, in a statement. “This merger of two trusted health care organizations will benefit tens of thousands of residents and visitors to Cape May County and strengthen the overall health care system in South Jersey.”

Cape Regional Health System is one of Cape May County's largest employers. It operates multiple facilities in the county, including the Thomas and Claire Brodesser, Jr. Cancer Center, the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center and Jane Osbourne Center. All three facilities are located in Cape May Court House.

The merger announcement comes four months after Cape Regional said that it was ending its maternity/obstetric care unit, citing a lack of obstetrical physician coverage. It said after the announcement it was working with Shore Medical Center in Somers Point and AtlantiCare, which operates two hospitals in Atlantic County, on a plan to provide those services to Cape May County residents needing them.

Cape Regional Medical Center first opened in 1950, named Burndette Tomlin Memorial Hospital after a local businessman who provided $25,000 toward construction expenses. It's been known by its current name since 2006, a change associated with improvements made under its University of Pennsylvania Health System affiliation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.