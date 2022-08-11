Cape Regional gets $989,300 federal grant to expand ER, radiology

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Medical Center will receive almost $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development program to buy equipment for a nine-bed, freestanding COVID-19 unit in an expanded emergency department.

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., was at the hospital Thursday morning with Rural Development New Jersey State Director Jane Asselta to announce the grant, which comes from American Rescue Plan funds.

"It will allow Cape Regional to better deal with the continuing challenges we have with COVID patients as well as others seeking critical care," Menendez said. "These are crucial upgrades, all part of our efforts to ensure that every New Jerseyan ... can access the high-quality health care facilities they deserve."

Rural Development is a mission area of USDA, Asselta said, and its purpose is to support rural communities by providing grants and loans to residents, businesses and community assets such as hospitals and food banks.

Asselta is a Vineland native and former vice president of the Southern New Jersey Development Council who was appointed in February by President Joe Biden to lead rural development in the state.

"We will expand our negative air flow rooms," said Emergency Medicine Director Dr. Richard Nussey, which keeps infectious agents such as the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading.

The project also will add machines for CAT scans, X-rays and ultrasounds to the emergency department.

"This will reduce wait time and allow us to provide a diagnosis in a more efficient manner," Nussey said.

Work on the expansion project began about two months ago, said Tom Piratzky, executive director of the Cape Regional Foundation, which raises funds to support Cape Regional Medical Center.

With this grant, the hospital has now raised $4.3 million of its goal of $12 million toward the project since December.

Cape Regional announced recently that it will end maternity care as of next month, but Piratzky said the medical center is in talks to try to keep the service in house.

The hospital has said a lack of OB/GYN physicians forced the change.

In March, Cape Regional announced a $3 million gift from the family of Larry L. Luing and said the emergency department will be renamed for him. Luing was a longtime summer resident in Stone Harbor who died in 2016.

The project, which will include an updated and expanded radiology department, follows the opening of the freestanding 19,000-square-foot Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center last year.

The creation of the Brodesser Center opened space in what had been a same-day surgery unit in the main building, Piratzky said.

The former surgery unit has been demolished and will be rebuilt as a new radiology department, Piratzky said. When that is finished, the former radiology department will be rebuilt as the expanded emergency department and the new nine-bed COVID unit, he said. The footprint of the hospital's main building will not change.

The expansion project should be complete in about 18 months, Piratzky said.

The radiology department expansion includes a new interventional radiology suite, CT scan, special procedures suite and fluoroscopy suite, according to hospital officials.

The emergency department will increase to 42 beds from 33, Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System, has said.

Carrocino was not at the grant announcement Thursday due to a death in the family, Piratzky said.

Cape May County has about 92,000 residents year-round, but on summer weekends that number can climb to more than 1 million. The hospital must be ready to deal with the annual influx, Carrocino has said, so the expansion is needed.

Meanwhile, in A.C.

Menendez followed the Cape announcement with a visit to the Atlantic City Boardwalk, where he and Mayor Marty Small Sr. celebrated a previously announced $6 million grant to rebuild part of the iconic walkway.

"By improving the safety of the Boardwalk, we're supporting the small businesses that depend on tourist revenue to stay afloat," Menendez said.

He said the work would support about 100 jobs.

The city will focus on the area from Missouri to Texas avenues, said Small. That includes the area around Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk across from the hall. That plaza hosts concerts and other events that require bringing heavy equipment up on trucks.

Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, said the improvements to that section of Boardwalk will help him in running the Atlantic City Airshow each August by allowing him to bring heavy trucks over the Boardwalk with equipment and infrastructure needed for spectators. The project is not expected to be finished for at least a year.

"Right now only trucks with a gross vehicle weight of 8,900 pounds are allowed," Chait said. That has forced the airshow to hire more than 50 small trucks to bring everything over.

"The labor cost is outrageous," Chait said. "It will help our event and any other large event."

The Boardwalk grant is funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration's American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Program, according to Menendez.

Staff Writer Bill Barlow contributed to this report.