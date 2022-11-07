Cape officials meet to strategize about heading off future unsanctioned events

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – In February, state, county and municipal officials met behind closed doors in Sea Isle City to look for ways to deal with large gatherings of juveniles on resort beaches, which had been an increasing concern throughout the region.

The summer before, multiple towns saw regular gatherings of hundreds of teens on the beaches. Sometimes they were quiet, just young people hanging out, but on occasion there were fights, vandalism, shoplifting and other problems.

The unauthorized gatherings were back for 2022, although they made fewer headlines, at least until a car rally in Wildwood brought far worse problems.

Many of the same officials gathered again Monday morning, this time at the Cape May County administration building. In a recent email to residents, Cape May County Commissioner Leonard Desiderio, who also serves as Sea Isle City mayor, described it as a roundtable discussion regarding juvenile issues, and said the goal was new legislation.

“I will be cohosting that meeting with Mayor Tim Donohue of Middle Township, Mayor Patrick Rosenello of North Wildwood, Mayor Marty Pagliughi of Avalon, and Mayor Jay Gillian of Ocean City. Also in attendance will be Senator Michael Testa, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, Cape May County Sheriff Bob Nolan, and legislators from Atlantic County as well,” Desiderio said.

Sea Isle City has seen regular gatherings of young people on the beach, as have multiple other communities.

“During Monday’s meeting, we will have a round table discussion regarding juvenile issues — and hopefully we will get some new legislation written after our meeting, as we continue to work on a solution to this important topic,” Desiderio said. “As I said before, the pendulum needs to swing back in favor of our police departments, and I am confident that we will be on the right track after our meeting on Monday.”

While the teen gatherings may have presented challenges for law enforcement, that pales in comparison to the chaos unleashed on Wildwood and neighboring communities as thousands of car enthusiasts descended on the community for several days in late September.

The rally was not sanctioned by the municipality, and saw multiple large gatherings organized through social media, along with drag races and other dangerous driving.

The rally has been cited as leading to serious accidents, including one that left two people dead, and another that caused serious injuries. There were also charges filed against a 19-year-old of assaulting a police officer on Sept. 24.

“The focus of the roundtable work session is to develop effective state, county, and local legislation to prevent future incidents and support a coordinated Law Enforcement response,” reads a statement from Cape May County officials.

A statement announcing the meeting from county officials said officials sought to lay foundations for a county-wide effort in response to the rally, known as H2Oi. It described a continuing effort to prevent “disorderly and criminal gatherings in the county.”

The discussion was closed to the media and to the public.