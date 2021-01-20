Cape nursing students administer 1,000th COVID-19 shot to Shore Medical Center staff

SOMERS POINT — Cape May County Technical High School nursing students administered the 1,000th COVID-19 vaccine at Shore Medical Center last week.
Since the rollout of the vaccine, the students have vaccinated all Shore staff who signed up, according to a news release from the hospital.
Shore has provided Cape May Tech nursing students with clinical rotation experiences for many years, according to the hospital. The current class has not only been administering vaccines but has helped care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ann Zilinek, a practical nursing program instructor from the school, said being a part of such an important moment in medical history is priceless for the students.
“Giving these first COVID vaccines at Shore is an honor for us and our students," she said. "We appreciate that Shore allowed us to take part in this epic event.”
The students also were educated on the vaccine, how it works and its potential side effects.
“The students were so well prepared that they were able to answer many of the vaccination questions as they administered them," said Barbara Juzaitis, another educator with the program. "They did a great job explaining possible side effects and comforting them during the process. It’s an unbelievable opportunity.”
Zilinek said that although Shore isn’t a big-city teaching hospital, to the students, it feels that way.
“I’ve worked in teaching hospitals, and Shore really fulfills that role for our students," she said. "They are acknowledged, included and staff are always ready and willing to answer their questions. Our students feel very comfortable here.”
