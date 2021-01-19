Cape NAACP urges Murphy to sign cannabis legislation

Cape May County has seen a broad range of responses, with Middle Township officials saying it would be foolish to give up the potential tax revenue and new jobs, while one councilman in dry Ocean City said he would allow cannabis sales in the resort over his dead body.

NAACP members, county residents and local officials also participated in the remote meeting, including county Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner and Cape May police Chief Dekon Fashaw.

Each of the law enforcement officials said legal marijuana will take some getting used to for police, business owners and residents, even though it’s been talked about for some time.

“What law enforcement has to understand, and what the general public has to understand, is there’s going to be a learning curve no matter how well prepared you are,” Sutherland said. “We have 100 years of history of dealing with alcohol. If alcohol became legal today, we’d be talking about a learning curve, especially dealing with people below 21. There’s going to be growing pains for law enforcement.”