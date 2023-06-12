CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Since being named director of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, Len Desiderio has sought to strengthen connections between the county and its 16 municipalities.

That effort has included regular roundtable discussions with the county’s mayors, and Desiderio has recently been attending the meetings of municipal governing bodies, where he said he has been welcomed with open arms.

It helps that he comes carrying a big check each time.

He literally has big checks, printed on oversized poster board. On each check is also written a big number: $400,000 for each community for use on infrastructure projects.

"Will that check make it through our check machine?" Upper Township Mayor Jay Newman joked when Desderio visited a meeting in May.

It’s not like the checks are from Desiderio’s bank account, or even from county taxes.

“It’s the money from COVID,” Desiderio said Wednesday.

More than $10 billion came to New Jersey from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion injection of federal money into the American economy to blunt the impact of the pandemic.

The county towns had already taken in some of that money. A breakdown released by Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez in 2021 put that amount at a little over $15 million, with a wide range of how much came to each. For instance, Lower Township got $2 million, Middle Township $1.78 million and Upper Township took in a little over $1.1 million.

But Cape May Point took in just a little over $27,000, while Ocean City brought in more than $7 million.

The same rundown shows the county received $17.85 million from the federal package, for a county total of more than $32.9 million.

It put the total payment to Atlantic County at $106 million, with $33.34 million going to Atlantic City.

The county used $2.5 million from its funding to offset lost revenue, according to Brittany Smith, the county's chief financial officer, and spent $901,000 on equipment for the Office of Emergency Management. $134,000 went to expenses related to COVID, including testing, and $250,000 to tourism, with other line items each coming in at less than $1 million. The total spent is well under the total award to the county.

At $400,000 to each of 16 communities, that puts the grants the county has handed out at a total of $6.4 million, roughly 36% of its total award.

The recent grants that Desiderio is handing out one meeting at a time are the same for each town. That might mean a nice break for Ocean City taxpayers on funding a project, but it will make a far bigger splash in communities with annual budgets a fraction of the size of some other communities, such as Dennis Township or West Wildwood.

The money could not be used to reduce tax rates or go into the general fund. Each town had to submit an application with an infrastructure project that was already in the works, Desiderio said.

“Everyone gets the same amount. You bring $400,000 to some of those communities, and they’re ecstatic,” Desiderio said. In tiny West Wildwood, where meetings take place Friday evenings for the convenience of seasonal property owners, Desiderio had everyone in attendance included in the check presentation photo rather than just the governing body.

Desiderio said he plans the outreach effort to extend beyond big cash prizes. He’s asked members of the county governing body to attend municipal meetings on a regular basis to better understand local issues, and has let municipalities know the county can offer support, from shared service agreements to loans of equipment that may be a big purchase for a small town to buy for a single project.

The meetings of mayors held so far have included discussions on how to handle teen gatherings and pop-up parties, he said, also strengthening the connections between communities.

“If we can work together and discuss things, it only makes us better and stronger,” Desiderio said. “They’re really buying into that we’re all one big, happy family.”

At the Ocean City meeting Desiderio attended, Mayor Jay Gillian said the additional time with fellow mayors has been helpful.

"It has been an amazing resource," he said.

The city makes up a significant portion of the county's overall tax base.

"We send a lot of money to you guys," Gillian said of the county. He said some question whether Ocean City is getting its money's worth. "I can tell you that we are."

In many instances, the funds will go toward drainage or road projects. For instance, Wildwood Crest plans to spend its share on the reconstruction of Syracuse Avenue, including new sewer lines, and other improvements as well as repaving.

Desiderio also serves as the mayor of Sea Isle City, a post he has held since before being elected to county government. Since then, a change in state law prevents someone from holding a county and municipal elected office at the same time, but because Desiderio already had both jobs when it passed, he was grandfathered in.

For Sea Isle, Desiderio accepted the check, which was presented by Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski. Desiderio believes the county’s municipalities will be more likely to look to the county for help when needed.

“We got their attention,” he said, “They’re happy to know we’re there for them.”