Cape May's Exit Zero Jazz Festival to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

CAPE MAY — The Exit Zero Jazz Festival has joined the growing list of concert venues nationwide requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.

Festival producer Michael Kline announced Tuesday that this fall's event — to be held Oct. 1-3 — will require anyone 12 or older to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered no more than 72 hours prior to entering the festival gates.

Those under 12 will be required to wear a mask at all times, and the festival is also encouraging everyone to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The policy is in place not only for fans but for artists, musicians and crew, Kline said.

"We're just trying to keep everyone safe and healthy as best we can," Kline said. "We've got children's tickets for the outdoor stages. Kids can come in under 12, and our audience is also a little bit older, so we are taking every precaution."

The festival is joining a recent trend in music events after a surge in cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Concert promoter Live Nation announced this weekend that starting Oct. 4, all attendees, artists and crew members must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at their venues and events.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}