Cape May's Exit Zero Jazz Festival to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

CAPE MAY — The Exit Zero Jazz Festival has joined the growing list of concert venues nationwide requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.
Festival producer Michael Kline announced Tuesday that this fall's event — to be held Oct. 1-3 — will require anyone 12 or older to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered no more than 72 hours prior to entering the festival gates.
Those under 12 will be required to wear a mask at all times, and the festival is also encouraging everyone to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
The policy is in place not only for fans but for artists, musicians and crew, Kline said.
"We're just trying to keep everyone safe and healthy as best we can," Kline said. "We've got children's tickets for the outdoor stages. Kids can come in under 12, and our audience is also a little bit older, so we are taking every precaution."
The festival is joining a recent trend in music events after a surge in cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Concert promoter Live Nation announced this weekend that starting Oct. 4, all attendees, artists and crew members must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at their venues and events.
The Exit Zero Jazz Festival's lineup includes Chris Botti, the Paquito D'Rivera Quintet, Terence Blanchard and Dee Dee Bridgewater. Kline said the festival also has decided to move performances by Botti and Blanchard from indoors at the Schmidtchen Theater at Lower Cape May Regional High School to outdoors at the stage near the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal. The festival also will stage acts outside on the beach next to Cape May Convention Hall.
Kline said last week's cancellation of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which is held entirely outside, made him realize he might need to make some changes.
"I didn't think we'd be planning for this. I honestly thought we were past this, but we're not," he said.
According to Kline, last fall's festival was the only jazz festival in North America to take place live and in-person due to the pandemic. The festival held all performances outside and created designated places for people to bring their own chairs and sit socially distanced to enjoy the music.
Kline said he thinks requiring vaccination isn't going to go away soon for the music industry.
"Especially in clubs. You are bringing a lot of people into tight spaces. So you are really going to take every precaution that you can," he said. "Insurance starts to rear its ugly head, too. You can't open your self to negligence in any way."
Tickets for the festival are on sale at exitzerojazzfestival.com.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.