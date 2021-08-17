 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May's Exit Zero Jazz Festival to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
0 comments
top story

Cape May's Exit Zero Jazz Festival to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

{{featured_button_text}}
jazz (4).jpg

Performers play on an outside stage at the Emlen Physick Estate last year at the Exit Zero Jazz Festival in Cape May.

 CJ Fairfield

CAPE MAY — The Exit Zero Jazz Festival has joined the growing list of concert venues nationwide requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.

Festival producer Michael Kline announced Tuesday that this fall's event — to be held Oct. 1-3 — will require anyone 12 or older to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered no more than 72 hours prior to entering the festival gates.

Those under 12 will be required to wear a mask at all times, and the festival is also encouraging everyone to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The policy is in place not only for fans but for artists, musicians and crew, Kline said.

"We're just trying to keep everyone safe and healthy as best we can," Kline said. "We've got children's tickets for the outdoor stages. Kids can come in under 12, and our audience is also a little bit older, so we are taking every precaution."

The festival is joining a recent trend in music events after a surge in cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Concert promoter Live Nation announced this weekend that starting Oct. 4, all attendees, artists and crew members must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at their venues and events.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Exit Zero Jazz Festival's lineup includes Chris Botti, the Paquito D'Rivera Quintet, Terence Blanchard and Dee Dee Bridgewater. Kline said the festival also has decided to move performances by Botti and Blanchard from indoors at the Schmidtchen Theater at Lower Cape May Regional High School to outdoors at the stage near the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal. The festival also will stage acts outside on the beach next to Cape May Convention Hall.  

Kline said last week's cancellation of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which is held entirely outside, made him realize he might need to make some changes. 

"I didn't think we'd be planning for this. I honestly thought we were past this, but we're not," he said.

According to Kline, last fall's festival was the only jazz festival in North America to take place live and in-person due to the pandemic. The festival held all performances outside and created designated places for people to bring their own chairs and sit socially distanced to enjoy the music.

Kline said he thinks requiring vaccination isn't going to go away soon for the music industry.

"Especially in clubs. You are bringing a lot of people into tight spaces. So you are really going to take every precaution that you can," he said. "Insurance starts to rear its ugly head, too. You can't open your self to negligence in any way."

Tickets for the festival are on sale at exitzerojazzfestival.com.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News