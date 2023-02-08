CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Mayors in Cape May County, or most of them at least, heard about efforts to head off future events like a rogue car rally in Wildwood last summer that proved deadly.

Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, recently provided an update on legislative efforts to prevent future car rallies or other disruptive events, and other moves to give police more authority in dealing with problem juveniles, an issue that has become a perennial summer problem in shore towns.

Wildwood was unable to stop the unsanctioned H2oi car rally from taking place in late September, bringing hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators to the shore on what was already set to be a busy weekend.

The event overwhelmed Wildwood and neighboring towns, overtaxing police and creating dangerous situations that only got worse on Sept. 24, when one accident left two dead and others injured, while others were badly hurt in separate crashes and the town seemed under siege.

A Pittsburgh man faces extensive criminal charges in the fatal crash.

Since then, local and state officials have sought ways to prevent anything similar from happening again.

Under a bill proposed by McClellan, communities would have the authority to establish special event zones to limit where events could take place, and to come down hard on those who do not follow local ordinances and state rules on vehicle operation and safety.

That could include impounding vehicles and jail time for event organizers.

“I would love to say it was my idea,” McClellan said, but the proposal grew out of talks with officials in Ocean City, Maryland, where the community has dealt with the annual car rally for years, working to make the drivers and other rally participants feel less and less welcome until the event eventually relocated to Wildwood.

The Friday gathering was the first of a promised series of roundtable meetings of Cape May County mayors proposed by Leonard Desiderio, the mayor of Sea Isle City and a longtime Cape May County commissioner.

The plan is to hold the meetings quarterly, to strengthen connections between communities and the county, and to help local officials work together better. On Friday, the mayors met at the county administration building in the Crest Haven Complex.

Of the 16 mayors in Cape May County, 12 attended, Desiderio said. He was pleased with the turnout, and said the first meeting went well.

In addition to the update from McClellan, the mayors heard an update on the status of a proposed offshore wind power project from attorney Michael Donohue, a former judge who also serves as the county GOP leader, and Commissioner Will Morey spoke about efforts to ease a shortage of housing for seasonal workers and year-round employees in the county, according to details of the meeting from Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian included in his weekly message to residents.

Desiderio also told the mayors that each community in the county will be eligible for $400,000 toward infrastructure projects under the federal American Rescue Plan.

“It was an informative and productive meeting, and I want to thank the director for his commitment to unity among all of the municipalities that share so much in common,” Gillian said after the roundtable.

According to McClellan, Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue had arranged talks with the city administration in Ocean City, Maryland, about how they addressed the car rallies. Mayor Donohue is the brother of Michael Donohue.

McClellan said he is working with other members of the Assembly to hammer out the intricacies of a bill, in hopes of getting it through before the summer. That’s not just because that is when shore communities are at their busiest. The legislative session will be done by July, and with an election in the works, McClellan does not expect much lawmaking to be completed this year after that.

McClellan and his fellow district representatives, Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, plan to run for reelection, McClellan said. The team flipped the 1st District to the GOP in 2020, after several terms of Democratic representation.

While McClellan’s party is in the minority in Trenton, he said lawmakers throughout the state understand the issues faced by the shore communities, and many visit South Jersey beach towns regularly. He’s looking for progress on the bill this year.

“That’s the hope we’re pushing toward,” McClellan said.

More details remain to be settled, he said, but as proposed, some vehicles that do not meet New Jersey safety standards could be impounded and would need to be towed away, not driven. The driver could also face a fine of up to $1,000. There are already laws against drag racing, but McClellan is proposing more serious penalties, and providing ways for authorities to go after organizers of similar events.

He also updated the mayors about efforts from the 2nd District legislators, including Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, R-Atlantic, and Sen. Vincent Polistina. As McClellan explained it, Swift and Guardian are working to bring forward a bill to give police officers additional authority in dealing with juveniles.

In multiple shore communities over the past two summers, local officials have expressed frustration as large crowds of teenagers gathered on beaches. Many critics cited juvenile justice reforms that prevented police from detaining juveniles for minor offenses, including possession of alcohol or marijuana. Part of the stated aim of the changes was to reduce the number of juveniles tied up in the justice system, but local police have said giving warnings with no further repercussions provided little deterrent for some juveniles.

There, too, work is underway to finalize a bill and bring it to the full Assembly for a vote.

“It gives law enforcement officers more rights with teens,” McClellan said. That can include detaining those under 18 and notifying parents of infractions, or making parents or guardians come to the police station to pick up their teen if they were found with marijuana or alcohol, even if there are no charges filed in connection to the incident.

“It’s being received fairly well,” McClellan said.