CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo said Wednesday it has been nationally re-accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and the Zoological Association of America, a rare feat in the country.

The zoo has established itself as one of the top ranked zoos in the country, bringing in more than 620,000 visitors annually, according to Dr. Alexander Ernst, associate veterinarian at the zoo.

Ernst said the zoo underwent examination and inspection from the two major zoo accrediting bodies this summer. The zoo also had to submit applications for the review process, which included animal care and welfare, veterinary care, safety protocols, community outreach, education and conservation.

"After these intensive reviews and inspections took place, the accrediting commissions of the AZA and ZAA have both returned their decision to fully accredit the Cape May County Zoo for the next five years," Ernst said in a news release.

The zoo was last accredited by both bodies in 2018.

"This schedule ensures that the facility is keeping up with modern and ever-changing standards and best practices," Ernst said.

County Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski, liaison to the county park and zoo, said only 10 facilities in the entire country have gained accreditation by both the AZA and ZAA.

"These accolades guarantee to our community that the Cape May County Zoo cares for its animal residents to the highest and most stringent of standards," Bulakowski said.

The AZA has been the primary accrediting body for zoos and aquariums for over 40 years. The ZAA is a nonprofit, membership-based organization dedicated to responsible wildlife management, conservation and education.

"The Cape May County Zoo has received many awards and recognitions as a top attraction of which we are extremely proud, but earning accreditation by both the AZA and the ZAA is an honor which gives us an extreme source of pride," Bulakowski said. "Wherever I go I hear positive comments about our zoo, and with the number of visitors we get year-round, we knew we had the best zoo and parks in the region."

