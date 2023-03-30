Cape May Zoo to close bird exhibit, announces upgrades, lot expansion

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Park and Zoo announced Thursday changes, including the closing of a longtime exhibit.
The county is planning to update the zoo's master plan, which will include new exhibits, parking lot expansion, signage and other enhancements to improve the visitor experience.
But, the World of Birds Aviary will close, and the building will be decommissioned as part of those new plans.
The zoo cites a heightened volume in visitors, an influx of new animals and a need for habitat improvement for the renovations. New technology, design features and construction materials have increased safety for the staff and animals and will be incorporated into the new projects, officials said.
A date for the aviary's closure hasn't been set, said county public information director Diane Wieland.
“Unfortunately, 25 years of a tropical habitat has taken its toll on the building and necessary maintenance and upgrades have become unsustainable," said Dr. Alexander Ernst, an associate veterinarian for the zoo, in a news release. "While the closure of this exhibit was a difficult decision, we look forward to the future when we can bring new and upgraded habitats to our visitors. The Zoo staff will be working diligently over the coming months to find new homes for our birds at Zoo."
The aviary opened in May 1998, operating as a year-round exhibit for 25 years. It housed as many as 30 species of birds, including ibises and flamingos. But the zoo said it had become one of the least visited attractions as of late.
In February 2022, the aviary was temporarily closed as a precaution against the reemergence of avian flu.
Some of the zoo's improvements will include updating and repurposing some exhibits.
“We look forward to the Zoo improvements and enhancements that will make it safer and better for animals, staff, and visitors," county commissioner and liaison to the park and zoo Andrew Bulakowski said in a release.
Bulakowski said the birds will continue to be cared for by the zoo until they are moved into their new homes at the park.
"We ask our visitors to please bear with us as the process of removing the World of Birds Aviary and the construction of new habitats will create some inconvenience and will be a long and extensive process. Join us as we bid farewell to an old friend but look forward to a bright future."
The park and zoo are open daily and free to the public. Donations are accepted at the gate. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the park from 7 a.m. until dusk. For more information, go to cmczoo.com.
