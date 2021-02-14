Cape May Zoo snow leopard dies after cancer fight

The female snow leopard who successfully reared four litters of cubs at the Cape May County Zoo died Friday, zoo officials said Sunday.

The 17-year-old big cat was "peacefully euthanized following a battle with cancer," according to a press release from Cape May County.

"Himani was an incredible mother, and an important member of our Zoo family, she will certainly be missed by the staff and visitors," said Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian at the Zoo. "We feel fortunate that she was here with us during the past 12 years. Her contributions to the conservation of her species and to the future of the Cape May County Zoo are immeasurable."

According to the zoo, Himani was born in June 2003 and came to the Cape May County Zoo in 2009 from the Knoxville Zoo in Tennessee.

"Upon her arrival, she was paired with Vijay, the Zoo's male snow leopard, and over the next 4 years, Himani and Vijay would successfully rear four litters of cubs," the release said. "Himani proved to be an excellent mother, successfully raising seven healthy and strong cubs. Her accomplishment had impacts felt throughout the country."

Much of the publicity around the snow leopards focused on the cubs born to Himani, rather than on the mother.