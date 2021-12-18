 Skip to main content
Cape May zoo introduces red panda David Bowie
Cape May zoo introduces red panda David Bowie

David Bowie, a 3-year-old red panda, is the newest addition to the Cape May County Zoo.

 Cape May County Zoo, provided

It’s a snow day at the Moscow Zoo! Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the adorable footage of the elephants enjoying the snow.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — There's staaaaaar-maaaaaan watching from the zoo. He'd like to come and meet us, but he thinks he'd blow our minds.

The Cape May County Zoo on Saturday introduced David Bowie, a 3-year-old red panda named for the late rock singer. He joins Luna, another red panda, and replaces Benjamin, who has moved on to another zoo, the county facility wrote on Facebook.

"Bowie's zookeepers say he is laid-back, sweet, shy, but curious," the zoo wrote. "He is eager to please during his training sessions and is a fast learner. He even learned right away to give Luna her space."

