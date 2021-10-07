 Skip to main content
Cape May Zoo introduces 2-year-old American bison
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

Cape May Zoo 2021

The Cape May County Park & Zoo announced a new member Thursday.

The zoo introduced Beverly, a 2-year-old American bison that will be joining the herd there. She arrived last month from a privately owned herd in North Carolina, the zoo said.

Beverly can be identified by the yellow tag in her left ear, the zoo said.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted at the entrance to the park.

— John Russo

