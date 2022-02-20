Cape May Zoo introduces 10-year-old marmoset

The Cape May County Zoo announced the arrival of a new primate this week.

Leeloo, a 10-year-old female common marmoset, is the new companion for the zoo's 13-year-old male, Nico. Leeloo came to the zoo from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

"She is settling in nicely in her new habitat with Nico and is getting excited to explore her outdoor habitat with the onset of spring temperatures,” the zoo's Associate Veterinarian, Dr. Alex Ernst, said in a news release.

Common marmosets are a small member of the new world monkey family, measuring around 6 to 8 inches tall and weighing about half a pound. They originate from the tropical forests of East-Central Brazil, the zoo said.

Marmosets have specialized claws and teeth that allow them to eat a specialized diet of plant sap, gum and exudates. They also hunt and eat insects. They're highly adaptable and can be found in many different ecosystems in Brazil, including some city centers, the zoo described.

"Leeloo ... will add to the expanding monkey family that calls our zoo home," said Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the County Parks and Zoo.

Leeloo and Nico can be seen through the viewing window of their indoor habitat.

The zoo is free and open daily from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the winter. The park opens from 7 a.m. to dusk, daily. For more information, go to cmczoo.com.

