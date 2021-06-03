Cape May Zoo announces birth of twin cotton-topped tamarins

“We have not determined the gender of the twins, but they can be seen with Mom and Dad and sometimes big sister, Kida, carrying them around every day at the cotton-topped tamarin habitat,” said Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian at the zoo.
The cotton-topped tamarin is a small new world primate weighing a little more than a pound, according to the zoo. They are considered critically endangered, with their population decreasing annually. Deforestation and human activity pose the largest threat to the species.
They are omnivores and eat mostly insects and fruit. They are found in South America.
The Cape May County Park & Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. More information is at cmczoo.com.
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
A pair of cotton-topped tamarin twins were born May 13 at the Cape May County Zoo to mother Cordelia. The twins' genders have not been determined.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.