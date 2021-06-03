 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May Zoo announces birth of twin cotton-topped tamarins
0 comments
top story

Cape May Zoo announces birth of twin cotton-topped tamarins

{{featured_button_text}}
Cotton-topped tamarins

A pair of cotton-topped tamarin twins were born May 13 at the Cape May County Zoo to mother Cordelia. The twins' genders have not been determined.

 Cape May County Zoo, Provided

A pair of rare "dancing" lemurs arrived at the Chester Zoo, England making them the first of their kind to be cared for in a European zoo.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo on Thursday announced two new small primates born last month.

A pair of cotton-topped tamarin twins were born May 13 to mother Cordelia and father Tam Tam, the zoo said in a news release. The mother and father also gave birth to a female, Kida, last August.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We have not determined the gender of the twins, but they can be seen with Mom and Dad and sometimes big sister, Kida, carrying them around every day at the cotton-topped tamarin habitat,” said Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian at the zoo.

The cotton-topped tamarin is a small new world primate weighing a little more than a pound, according to the zoo. They are considered critically endangered, with their population decreasing annually. Deforestation and human activity pose the largest threat to the species.

They are omnivores and eat mostly insects and fruit. They are found in South America.

The Cape May County Park & Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. More information is at cmczoo.com.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News