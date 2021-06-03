Cape May Zoo announces birth of twin cotton-topped tamarins

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo on Thursday announced two new small primates born last month.

A pair of cotton-topped tamarin twins were born May 13 to mother Cordelia and father Tam Tam, the zoo said in a news release. The mother and father also gave birth to a female, Kida, last August.

“We have not determined the gender of the twins, but they can be seen with Mom and Dad and sometimes big sister, Kida, carrying them around every day at the cotton-topped tamarin habitat,” said Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian at the zoo.

The cotton-topped tamarin is a small new world primate weighing a little more than a pound, according to the zoo. They are considered critically endangered, with their population decreasing annually. Deforestation and human activity pose the largest threat to the species.

They are omnivores and eat mostly insects and fruit. They are found in South America.

The Cape May County Park & Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. More information is at cmczoo.com.

