{{featured_button_text}}
lion.jpg

Lex the lion sits with a donated Christmas tree at the Cape May County Zoo.

 PROVIDED

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Park & Zoo is accepting used Christmas trees for its animal exhibits.

The trees are used for animal enrichment for the larger animals, like bison and lions, and promote natural behaviors such as carrying and tearing, zoo officials said in a news release.

“They chew on them and have fun with them,” said Kevin Wilson, supervising animal keeper for the zoo.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For smaller animals, like wallabies and bobcats, a tree will be propped up in the corner of their exhibit to create a natural cover from weather or a windbreaker, Wilson said.

The zoo has been accepting trees for more than 10 years, and typically more than 100 are donated a year.

“We’ve actually been stealing Christmas trees off the side of the road for eons,” Wilson said. “Once (animal) keepers started asking places (for trees), it caught on and people started asking about it.”

Donated trees cannot be flocked or have any ornaments or tinsel on them. A coned drop-off area for trees is located to the right of the entrance booth at the zoo, located at 707 Route 9. Christmas trees can be donated daily until Jan. 10.

GALLERY: Cape May County Zoo through the years

After being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape May County Zoo is reopening Saturday. 

The zoo will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. with new safety precautions in place to keep visitors, staff and the animals safe from COVID-19, according to a news release from the county. During this time that the zoo was closed, in accordance with an Executive Order from Gov. Phil Murphy, the zoo staff continued to maintain the zoo and take care of the animals following strict safety protocols.

“Our guests have been waiting for the day that we could reopen the Zoo,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the zoo. “The staff has done a wonderful job in the time we have been closed caring for the animals and creating dozens of Virtual Zoo videos for schools. But there is no substitute for the real thing. People will now be able to go back to our zoo this weekend.”

Tree to Tree Adventure Park is also reopening at the zoo, which is an aerial adventure and zip line park, according to the release.

“It is a proud day to say that we are reopening the Cape May County Zoo,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “I was talking daily with the Governor’s Office and Freeholder Hayes on this issue. I want to commend Freeholder Hayes, who was a strong voice in reopening the Zoo, and the entire Zoo staff, for the hard work they have put into getting reopened and the plans put in place to keep everyone safe.”

Some of the safety measures being put in place now include asking every guest over the age of 2-years-old to wear a mask when visiting, according to the release. This is for the protection of both the guests and animals, as some of the species are known to be the susceptible to the virus.

Guests are asked to maintain social distancing from other groups and families when visiting, according to the release. A one-way directional flow throughout the zoo has been set up to reduce the amount of interactions between guests where possible. Capacity of the zoo will be watched closely to ensure it doesn’t get overcrowded with guests. Also, the Aviary and Reptile House will remain closed at this time.

1 of 82