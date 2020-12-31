CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Park & Zoo is accepting used Christmas trees for its animal exhibits.

The trees are used for animal enrichment for the larger animals, like bison and lions, and promote natural behaviors such as carrying and tearing, zoo officials said in a news release.

“They chew on them and have fun with them,” said Kevin Wilson, supervising animal keeper for the zoo.

For smaller animals, like wallabies and bobcats, a tree will be propped up in the corner of their exhibit to create a natural cover from weather or a windbreaker, Wilson said.

The zoo has been accepting trees for more than 10 years, and typically more than 100 are donated a year.

“We’ve actually been stealing Christmas trees off the side of the road for eons,” Wilson said. “Once (animal) keepers started asking places (for trees), it caught on and people started asking about it.”