For smaller animals, like wallabies and bobcats, a tree will be propped up in the corner of their exhibit to create a natural cover from weather or a windbreaker, Wilson said.
The zoo has been accepting trees for more than 10 years, and typically more than 100 are donated a year.
“We’ve actually been stealing Christmas trees off the side of the road for eons,” Wilson said. “Once (animal) keepers started asking places (for trees), it caught on and people started asking about it.”
Donated trees cannot be flocked or have any ornaments or tinsel on them. A coned drop-off area for trees is located to the right of the entrance booth at the zoo, located at 707 Route 9. Christmas trees can be donated daily until Jan. 10.
Emily Rieximger 4, of Cape May Court House, creates a princess crown at a craft station at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Visitors listen to guest princesses at Princess and Pirate Day a the Cape May County Park Zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Students from City College in New York City, stop and pose for a picture with pirates at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Keely Cobb 5 and her sister McKenzie 8, of Cape May, pose for a photo with pirates, Capt. Kristian and his parrot Red and Lady Lavender and JInx during Princess and Pirate Day at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Visitors listen to guest princesses at Princess and Pirate Day a the Cape May County Park Zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Miss Cape Resorts Jessica Wriggins, reads Put Me In The Zoo to visitors during a storytime read in the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Mary O’Donnell 3 of Dennis Township, dresses as her favorite princess to visit the Cape May County Park Zoo with mom Erin. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Miss Cape Resorts Jessica Wriggins, reads Put Me In The Zoo to visitors during a storytime read in the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Visitors to the Cape May Zoo were tasked to find shapes posted through the zoo as part of a scavenger hunt during Pirate and Princess Day. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Keely Cobb 5 (front) and her sister McKenzie 8, of Cape May, pose for a photo with pirates, Capt. Kristian and his parrot Red and Lady Lavender and JInx during Princess and Pirate Day at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Two participants from this summer’s Tech Trek visited the Cape May County Park & Zoo on Aug. 29 to place water barrels in strategic places for the animals and vegetation. Each summer, Stockton University and the American Association of University Women partner to host Tech Trek, a weeklong residential camp for eighth-grade girls focused on science, technology, engineering and math. More than 60 girls attended the program, six of whom were from Cape May County. The Our Water workshop was led by Tech Trek Curriculum Coordinator Meghan Hooper-Jackson, center. Green Creek resident Lindsey, right, an alumni Tech Trek camper, visited the zoo to support the camp and help enforce efforts for water conservation and the repurposing of water. Lyla, left, a Tech Trek camper, traveled more than 2½ hours from Glen Rock, Bergen County, to place the rain barrels where the public could see them in use.
Visitors to the Cape May County Park & Zoo may catch a glimpse of Amy King walking around during afternoons on the grounds of the zoo, but every animal sees King five mornings a week. King, of Middle Township, is the sole dietitian for the zoo’s 500 animals and an animal keeper.
Cape May County Park & Zoo dietitian Amy King prepares food for the red pandas. On a recent Thursday, she fed them a lunch snack of grapes, banana and apple slices.(tncms-asset)d4f0429a-ac94-11e8-9313-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)
Emily Zidamic, wastewater program engineer from the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, displays the stages of wastewater treatment Saturday during the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses. Gladis McGraw, of Cape May Point, makes pirate newspaper hats for the kids.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses. Carter Bernard, 4, of Ocean City.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses. Zoe Meenan, 2, of Oceanview.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses. Snow White says hello to (right) Shane Augustyn, 3, of Rio Grande.
On November 17th , the Cape May County Zoo hosts a Pirate and Princess event where children are encouraged to dress up in character and particpate in games, singing, and meet up with an assortment of pirates and princesses. Shane Augustyn, 3, of Rio Grande, gets a hug from Snow White.
After being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape May County Zoo is reopening Saturday.
The zoo will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. with new safety precautions in place to keep visitors, staff and the animals safe from COVID-19, according to a news release from the county. During this time that the zoo was closed, in accordance with an Executive Order from Gov. Phil Murphy, the zoo staff continued to maintain the zoo and take care of the animals following strict safety protocols.
“Our guests have been waiting for the day that we could reopen the Zoo,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the zoo. “The staff has done a wonderful job in the time we have been closed caring for the animals and creating dozens of Virtual Zoo videos for schools. But there is no substitute for the real thing. People will now be able to go back to our zoo this weekend.”
Tree to Tree Adventure Park is also reopening at the zoo, which is an aerial adventure and zip line park, according to the release.
“It is a proud day to say that we are reopening the Cape May County Zoo,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “I was talking daily with the Governor’s Office and Freeholder Hayes on this issue. I want to commend Freeholder Hayes, who was a strong voice in reopening the Zoo, and the entire Zoo staff, for the hard work they have put into getting reopened and the plans put in place to keep everyone safe.”
Some of the safety measures being put in place now include asking every guest over the age of 2-years-old to wear a mask when visiting, according to the release. This is for the protection of both the guests and animals, as some of the species are known to be the susceptible to the virus.
Guests are asked to maintain social distancing from other groups and families when visiting, according to the release. A one-way directional flow throughout the zoo has been set up to reduce the amount of interactions between guests where possible. Capacity of the zoo will be watched closely to ensure it doesn’t get overcrowded with guests. Also, the Aviary and Reptile House will remain closed at this time.
1 of 82
Peter Cyr zookeeper at Cape May Zoo caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Jen Berg, 30, of Cape May Court House, helps care for some of the approximately 500 animals.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Alex Ernst, Veterinarian at Cape May Zoo talks about caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Peter Cyr, the zookeeper at the Cape May County Park and Zoo, cares for camels at the zoo in Cape May Court House on Friday.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Alex Ernst, Veterinarian at Cape May Zoo talks about caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Alex Ernst, Veterinarian at Cape May Zoo talks about caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May Zoo zookeepers are caring for the animals amid COVID-19 Friday April 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A peacock walks around the zoo on Friday. The zoo has been closed to visitors since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
After the Easter egg hunt, Sarah Hughes, 9, of Cape May Court House, left, and Kayla Brown, 10, of Villas, sort their eggs. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
Emily Rieximger 4, of Cape May Court House, creates a princess crown at a craft station at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Visitors listen to guest princesses at Princess and Pirate Day a the Cape May County Park Zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Students from City College in New York City, stop and pose for a picture with pirates at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Keely Cobb 5 and her sister McKenzie 8, of Cape May, pose for a photo with pirates, Capt. Kristian and his parrot Red and Lady Lavender and JInx during Princess and Pirate Day at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Visitors listen to guest princesses at Princess and Pirate Day a the Cape May County Park Zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Miss Cape Resorts Jessica Wriggins, reads Put Me In The Zoo to visitors during a storytime read in the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Mary O’Donnell 3 of Dennis Township, dresses as her favorite princess to visit the Cape May County Park Zoo with mom Erin. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Miss Cape Resorts Jessica Wriggins, reads Put Me In The Zoo to visitors during a storytime read in the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Visitors to the Cape May Zoo were tasked to find shapes posted through the zoo as part of a scavenger hunt during Pirate and Princess Day. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Keely Cobb 5 (front) and her sister McKenzie 8, of Cape May, pose for a photo with pirates, Capt. Kristian and his parrot Red and Lady Lavender and JInx during Princess and Pirate Day at the zoo. Cape May County Park and Zoo held a Princesses and Pirates Day at the zoo, inviting visitors to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate. The event was held from 11 am to 2 pm and featured guest princesses and pirates, an inflatable bouncey pirated ship and a scavenger hunt in the zoo. Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Have big fun with a range of various animals at ‘Boo at the Zoo’ at the Cape May County Zoo.
Two participants from this summer’s Tech Trek visited the Cape May County Park & Zoo on Aug. 29 to place water barrels in strategic places for the animals and vegetation. Each summer, Stockton University and the American Association of University Women partner to host Tech Trek, a weeklong residential camp for eighth-grade girls focused on science, technology, engineering and math. More than 60 girls attended the program, six of whom were from Cape May County. The Our Water workshop was led by Tech Trek Curriculum Coordinator Meghan Hooper-Jackson, center. Green Creek resident Lindsey, right, an alumni Tech Trek camper, visited the zoo to support the camp and help enforce efforts for water conservation and the repurposing of water. Lyla, left, a Tech Trek camper, traveled more than 2½ hours from Glen Rock, Bergen County, to place the rain barrels where the public could see them in use.
Randi Ziring / submitted
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Visitors to the Cape May County Park & Zoo may catch a glimpse of Amy King walking around during afternoons on the grounds of the zoo, but every animal sees King five mornings a week. King, of Middle Township, is the sole dietitian for the zoo’s 500 animals and an animal keeper.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May County Park & Zoo dietitian Amy King feeds a red panda. ‘I check on every single animal and feed each animal’ at the zoo, said King, 43.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cape May County Park & Zoo dietitian Amy King prepares food for the red pandas. On a recent Thursday, she fed them a lunch snack of grapes, banana and apple slices.(tncms-asset)d4f0429a-ac94-11e8-9313-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian prepare the food for the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Amy King animal keeper and Zoo Dietitian feed the red pandas at the Cape May Zoo Thursday May 9, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Captain America, Spider-Man and Wonder Woman greet visitors at the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Emily Zidamic, wastewater program engineer from the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, displays the stages of wastewater treatment Saturday during the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Children have fun jumping in an inflatable bouncer Saturday during the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Early morning rain didn't hinder the start of the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Sylvia Lockwood, of Cape May Court House, displays plants and natural oil extracts during the Earth Day Celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Captain America, Spider-Man and Wonder Woman give kids a superhero workout Saturday during the Earth Day celebration at the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Early morning rain did not dampen the spirits of runners in the 5K through the Cape May County Park & Zoo during the Earth Day celebration Saturday.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Early morning rain did not dampen the spirits of runners in the 5K through the Cape May County Park & Zoo during the Earth Day celebration Saturday.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
Regina Bartolomeo, of Mullica Township, and her grandson Eli examine turtle shells, furs and bones on display at the Cape May County Park & Zoo during an Earth Day celebration Saturday.