Cape May wins USA Today Award for Holiday Lights Display

Cape May has one of the best public holiday light displays in America, according to the USA Today “10 Best” Readers Choice Awards.

James Ridgeway, the president of the Greater Cape May Chamber of Commerce, attributed the recognition from USA Today to the city’s Victorian charm.

“Cape May is a wonderful sight during the holiday season,” Ridgway said in a news release issued by the chamber of commerce. “Our visitors tell us that we resemble a Dickens Village with the lights on our Victorian homes and businesses complemented with the gas lamps on our streets.”

The chamber of commerce news release also ties the city’s recognition by USA Today to its Light Up Cape May contest. The chamber of commerce created the contest for homes and businesses in 2015, believing that the city needed more lights for the holiday season. The contest receives support from community partners and sponsors such as Atlantic City Electric and Cape May MAC.