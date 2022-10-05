Cape May votes to slow things down, dropping most speed limits to 20 mph

CAPE MAY — Visitors should plan to take their time while in town with the approval Tuesday of an ordinance dropping all speed limits on city streets.

Most will drop to 20 mph, from a previous maximum of 25, while speeds on some narrower roads will be reduced to 15 mph.

In one section, on Yacht Avenue, the speed limit is set at 10 mph to match signs already in place, which city officials say were probably put there by property owners on the narrow dead-end street.

During the public hearing on the ordinance, each speaker supported the change, but members of council made clear they heard from critics as well before the meeting. Council member Shaine Meier said he had not received as much email on a specific topic in years. He decided to vote yes.

“I think this is worth a shot,” he said. “It’s been a hard decision for me, but I will support this.”

The final vote was 4-1, with Council member Stacy Sheehan the lone vote in opposition.

Throughout council’s discussion on the proposal, she remained skeptical, and on Tuesday she reiterated her position that increased enforcement would better improve safety than dropping the speed limit.

Police Chief Dekon Fashaw said officers do enforce speed limits.

“You can’t make 134 car stops a month without enforcing something,” he said. Often, he added, officers will either give warnings or write a ticket for a lesser infraction, such as not wearing a seatbelt, to keep a friendlier image for Cape May.

Sheehan said the total number of traffic stops in July averaged three a day. She believes aggressive enforcement would spread the word among drivers.

Fashaw responded that his department serves three communities — Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point — with limited resources. Officers also respond to multiple other complaints, from property checks to aggravated assaults.

“How many stops is a good enough number for you? 500?” Fashaw said. He added that officers have found there were not as many speeders in town as residents believe.

It would be against the law for Fashaw to instruct officers to write more tickets, and he added he would not allow the department to become a revenue source for the city. But he said, if instructed by the city administration, he could make speeding more of a priority and discourage officers from giving warnings. That would likely draw pushback from the other direction, he said.

“If you want me to give tickets out I’ll do that,” he said. “Once I start giving tickets for speeding, some are you are going to get tagged.”

Most of the residents who spoke before the vote represent the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, who said the change will mean a safer community.

Holly Tilford, the chairperson of the committee, said “it really just sends the message that Cape May puts safety first.”

Jim Moffatt, another member, said roads in the city are not the same as they were a decade ago, with an increasing number of low-speed vehicles, often described as golf carts. City officials have also cited the increasing use of powered bicycles and scooters along with the surreys, bicycles and horse-drawn carriages that were already on Cape May’s streets.

The county roads through the community remain at 25 mph, although the city has asked Cape May County government to reduce that speed limit as well.

“We’re not talking about dropping the speed limit on the New Jersey Turnpike or the Garden State Parkway. We’re talking about blocks in town here,” said Moffatt. “Yeah, you might lose 30 seconds going across town. You might lose two minutes going across town. But you could be saving lives here.”

That was a point the council members returned to again and again, that if one life is saved, the change would be worth it.

Mayor Zack Mullock said many drivers go about 5 mph over the speed limit, which will mean the new limits will likely result in drivers traveling 25 anyway.

As approved, all city streets will be 20 mph except Hughes Street, Corgie Street, Lyle Lane, Carpenter Lane, part of Jackson Street, Golf Lane, Claghorne Place, Page Street, Cake Street, Dale Place, Queen Street, Schellenger Alley and Perry Street, which will be 15, and Yacht Avenue, set at 10.

Cape May does not have alleys, but many of these streets would be considered alleys in other communities, not wide enough for two cars to pass at once.

Sheehan said the city will now face the expense and visual clutter of additional signs. She said the change will be confusing.

Councilman Michael Yeager read a clip from a longstanding community newspaper in Cape May, calling for the city to enforce traffic laws more strictly and citing complaints about reckless driving.

The story was from July 1, 1948, he said.