Cape May's beaches were recently named one of the U.S.'s 17 best by a travel website.
The seaside community was listed by Travel & Leisure as having one of the best beach towns in the U.S. with "laid-back vibes and stunning coastal views, according to an article published on its website.
It joined other towns such as Bald Head Island, North Carolina, and St. Augustine, Florida.
"Set on the southernmost edge of New Jersey, Cape May is a perfect destination for beach lovers with a penchant for history and architecture. The town is filled to the brim with textbook Victorians — cottages, hotels, summer homes — and the vibe is appropriately vintage," the article states.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.