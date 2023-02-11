CAPE MAY — With budgets tightening for municipalities and households, Cape May’s Municipal Taxation and Revenue Committee proposes increasing the city’s mercantile fees to keep pace with inflation.

Presenting the proposal at a recent City Council meeting, committee member Dennis Crowley said the group could not think of a downside.

“We couldn’t think of a reason not to do this. Based on the fact that we live in an environment where everything is going up, how come this isn’t?” Crowley asked council.

City Manager Michael Voll said council would review the proposal.

Cape May has a wide range of business fees, running from $43 a year for a coin-operated vending or amusement machine to more than $1,000 a year for an amusement establishment such as a golf course or arcade.

There are also fees for residential short-term rentals, in a sliding scale based on the size, and a $1-a-seat fee for theaters, with a minimum of $300 a year. Restaurants also have a per-seat fee, at $7 a seat. There are also additional assessments, including a $50 tourism fee per license.

In all, there are close to 100 different fees charged as part of Cape May’s mercantile license system, Crowley said.

Crowley said the fee for restaurants could be increased to $10 a seat, describing the current rate as “the cost of about half a glass of bloody Mary.”

In some instances, the increase could be as much as 43%, based on the rate of inflation and the amount of time since they have been increased.

“While taxes have increased, mercantile licenses have not,” Crowley said. He focused on hotel, motel and guest houses, which are licensed at $32 a unit, while whole-house rentals, which were more recently included in code, average $142 a unit.

Council member Michael Yeager sought to present the proposals in real numbers, rather than as a percentage.

“You scare people when you say 43%,” he told Crowley.

In cases where the city’s fee is $20, a 43% hike would not be onerous for most business owners, Crowley said.

“Many of the increases would be less than $10,” he said.

For the per-unit fee for hotels, motels and guest houses, the proposed rate was $45.50 a year.

The city issued 1,500 mercantile licenses in 2022, plus the different additional assessments. Most of the fees have not been increased since 2009. The total funds collected amounted to $468,000, which was higher than projected in the budget because of the inclusion of house rentals in the collected fees last year.

Crowley estimated the change, if enacted, could mean $136,000 in new revenue for the city annually, suggesting the funds could be put toward licensing enforcement.

“It’s a nice piece of money to make sure that all of the ordinances are effectively enforced,” Crowley said.

The committee also recommended that fees should be automatically increased based on the rate of inflation every two years.

Council made no promises. To enact a change, council would need two votes, the first to introduce an ordinance and a final vote to be held after a public hearing.

Mayor Zack Mullock said tying increases to inflation makes sense.