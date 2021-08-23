Cape May to name beach in honor of lifeguard killed in the line of duty

The city has named three other beaches in honor of individuals. Two of those are for lifeguards. Hughes beach was named in honor of U.S. Rep. Bill Hughes, who was instrumental in gaining federal funding for Cape May’s beach replenishment work. The beach in front of the Beach Patrol headquarters in named for Clete Cannone, the longtime captain of the beach patrol, when the captain was the top officer. He led the patrol from 1948 until 1980. In 2012, an adjacent beach was named for Harry “Buzz” Mogck Jr., who replaced Cannone as captain and was later named the Beach Patrol chief. Mogck retired in 2020.

This is the first time a Cape May beach will have been named for a lifeguard killed in action.

“This has never happened before in Cape May,” said city manager Mike Voll.

Family members have not responded to requests for an interview, but the family has communicated with the Cape May community through the GoFundMe page. With an original goal of $15,000, the page has raised 10 times that amount, with pledges at $158,870 on Monday morning.

Kathleen Inferrera Price wrote that the family is overwhelmed by the kindness and encouragement.

“Your love and support at this time of complete devastation will forever be remembered!” she wrote.