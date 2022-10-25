 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May to hold Veterans Day ceremony

Coast Guard recruits participate in an observance of Veterans Day in 2021. U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May trains about 4,000 recruits each year, and plans to expand that number to 5,000.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

CAPE MAY — The public will again get the chance to gather in the city for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The city will host a Veterans Day ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Park on Columbia Avenue and Gurney Street at 11 a.m., city officials said on Tuesday.

Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard will attend the ceremony, officials said.

The city, American Legion Post 193, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386 and the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May will all gather at the ceremony, as well, officials said.

