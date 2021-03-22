Cape May to curtail open alcohol containers

CAPE MAY — The staid solons of historic Cape May have spent a surprising amount of time lately talking about marijuana and alcohol.

The city has introduced an ordinance banning smoking cannabis in public — a step they see as necessary to keep the stuff off the Washington Street Mall — and officials plan to limit public consumption of alcohol.

Last year, the city eased its restrictions on open containers in hopes of helping bars and restaurants hard hit by the pandemic and the sweeping restrictions put in place to contain it. After New Jersey allowed bars and restaurants to sell beer, wine and cocktails in to-go containers, Cape May offered pedestrians somewhere to go with it, allowing pedestrians to stroll the mall, walk the Promenade and go to the beach with an open container.

Now, the city sounds set to rein things in, at least in the city’s residential zones.

Mayor Zack Mullock has suggested limiting open containers to the immediate area of licensed properties.

At the March 16 City Council meeting, members kicked the can a little way down the road. The existing rules, which were put in place as an emergency resolution, were set to expire on March 17.

Council approved extending them into April.