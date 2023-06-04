CAPE MAY — The East Lynne Theater Company has started raising money to begin renovations at the former AME Church on Franklin Street, with hopes of opening for the 2024 season.

The theater company on Monday announced a 25-year lease with the city for the building, which dates to the 1850s. The former church already needed renovation after a fire damaged the interior, steeple and bell tower.

The estimated cost is $700,000.

The city purchased the former church in 2021, reportedly with the support of members of the congregation of the historically Black church, one of several properties significant to Cape May’s Black history in that neighborhood.

The church is close to the former Franklin Street School, once the city’s segregated school that is now slated to become the new local branch of the Cape May County Library, and around the corner from the Harriet Tubman Museum on Lafayette Street, which had been in serious disrepair. That building had been the home of the pastor of the Macedonia Baptist Church for decades, set in a block that was a center of abolitionist activity before the Civil War.

The theater company plans to renovate the building and use it as a theater. For more than 20 years, the company has performed in the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May. Susan Tischler, president of the theater’s board of trustees, told City Council the theater company loves the church but has to take down the sets each week to make way for Sunday services and has to be ready for the church to be used for funerals and weddings.

The new site will allow the theater company more freedom in set design and more options in the plays it chooses.

Founded in 1980, East Lynne Theater specializes in presenting historic or forgotten American plays.

Another theater company, Cape May Stage, also operates under a long-term lease in a former church owned by the city. The Lafayette Street property was renovated after a fundraising campaign brought in more than $1 million, after signing a 25-year lease in 2004.

Mayor Zack Mullock has pointed out in public discussions of the East Lynne plan that some of the city’s iconic organizations have long-term agreements for city property, giving nonprofits an affordable place to work while offering programs the city could not afford to present.

That includes the Nature Center of Cape May, a New Jersey Audubon location overlooking Cape May Harbor at 1600 Delaware Ave., and Cape May MAC, which restored the Emlen Physick Estate, originally built in 1879.

“East Lynne has been offered an incredible opportunity to expand our performance space, as well as our audiences, through use of this beautiful building,” said Craig Fols, artistic director. “However, the real privilege is being trusted with protecting and sustaining the historical significance of this great building and the Black community in Cape May.”

The church is listed as a national historic landmark, according to the theater company.

As part of the agreement with the city, East Lynne obliged to maintain the building and allow public access when theater productions are not scheduled. That could include city-sponsored events, officials said when the contract was discussed this month.

“We are tremendously thrilled and proud to have been entrusted with preserving this great building,” said Fols. “We look forward to its reopening and showing residents and tourists just what this structure means to Cape May.”

After the renovations are complete, the theater hopes to renovate the church organ, and to incorporate it into future productions.

Not everyone supports the plan. As council considered an ordinance approving the long-term lease at a recent meeting, resident Jules Rauch said the agreement differed from other leases in that it requires the city to cover some expenses and contribute to others.

“I don’t believe that obligation should be put on the city,” he said.

Other residents raised questions about a proposed expansion of the building. Mullock said the proposal would go through the same approval process as other construction projects, and that the theater company would pay for it.

City attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz said the agreement would allow the building to be restored while providing space for the theater company.

“When this was presented to me, it wasn’t Universal Studies or Paramount Pictures with boatloads of money. This is a local nonprofit that was looking for a home, emphasis on nonprofit,” he told council.

This year, East Lynne will continue its season at the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May at 500 Hughes St. and work over the winter to open the 2024 season at AME at 717 Franklin St.

For more information, visit eastlynnetheater.org.