MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Emma Moody has not yet started her career, but she is already looking forward to retiring and doing as she pleases.

The Rio Grande resident, a senior at Cape May County Technical High School, was interviewed above the din of Thomas Jackson’s welding class.

According to Johnson, his seniors are preparing for certification this spring, and recruiters and union representatives already have been by.

Someone with a welding certificate is in a strong position to find a good job, especially in the current market, Jackson said. Moody has no doubt about her prospects, but her plans are wide open, at least until she reaches her planned early retirement.

“I’ll go where the money calls,” she said. She’d like to end up in Michigan.

Her classmate Donald Seitz, of Goshen, came to the school with some welding experience from his father’s automotive business. Also a senior, he is setting himself up with his own welding business, getting a truck and the equipment lined up while still in school.

Both Goshen and Rio Grande are sections of Middle Township, but enrollment at the school is open to students from all 16 municipalities in Cape May County.

School officials say the programs in marine sciences, culinary arts, plumbing, construction and other careers offer students an opportunity to make a year-round living in Cape May County, where many jobs are seasonal.

Both students spoke highly of Jackson.

For Seitz, putting in a couple of hours welding at the school is a great way to spend time.

There aren’t any other welders in Moody’s family, she said, adding that her mother was nervous at first about her taking it up. Now that she has seen her daughter’s skill, she feels better about the potential career.

So how dangerous is Jackson’s classroom?

“It’s the most dangerous classroom in this school. You can die doing this,” Jackson said, with a hint of a gleam in his eye.

That drew a visible wince from Jamie Moscony, the district superintendent who was also in the classroom.

The students participate in extensive safety training long before they ever pick up a tool, Jackson added. They are required to wear protective equipment at all times in the classroom, and he keeps a close eye on them as well.

Moscony adds that students in a variety of programs also receive safety training, whether they are using tools in the carpentry program or knives and stoves in the culinary classroom.

There are close to 560 students in the high school, which is undergoing an expansion project set to be completed in March. Another phase expected to begin next spring will add more classrooms, along with a renovated hotel and restaurant for training and a new media center.

That project is set to break ground this spring, with more work coming in a later phase, including an esports arena, medical and trade areas and a renovated boathouse, among additional work.

The cornerstone on the oldest section of the building says 1969. It became a full-time high school in 1993, retaining the technical focus.

Jackson was a student at the school before his welding career. Seitz said his father was a classmate. Jackson used to teach an adult welding class as well, but now he just works with the high school students.

He has 10 classes, each limited to 10 students, running from beginner to intermediate to advanced. All the classes are at capacity.

In addition to the career potential, the students and Jackson said welding is interesting to learn.

“There’s a whole lot of ‘ooh, aah” in here,” was how Jackson put it, with sparks flying and students working with tools using extremely high heat. Steel melts at more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

At one point, Jackson said, welding classes were entirely male, but that is no longer the case. He said the classes are now about 20% female, and added that the women are usually the first to be offered jobs.

Moody said she has never felt excluded in the welding classroom.

“Mr. Jackson would never let that happen,” she said. But she added that her classmates support and help each other.

A certified welder in New Jersey will make an average of $38.73 an hour, according to the jobs site Indeed. That number can increase based on the level of certification, Jackson said.

He said he prides himself on his students’ success.

“All of my students have jobs lined up,” Jackson said.

He mentioned one student working with NASA’s Artemis 2, set to take four astronauts to circle the moon next year. “I have kids from Alaska to Israel at this point.”

He taught adult classes for 22 years, and this is his 16th teaching high school students. The program used to train students for the first level of welding certification, but is now up to the third level, covering more advanced techniques as well as opening more opportunities.

Moscony added that welding experience can be an important asset in multiple careers in the area, such as working with the amusement parks, the ferry and and the fishing industry, as well as in construction and related fields.