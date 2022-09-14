Cape May teacher concludes a year of daily plunges

CAPE MAY — On Monday, Tom Medvecky, 33, entered the ocean at Grant Street near the lifeguard stand for the 365th day in a row.

Now he has to decide if he should try for another year, possibly as a fundraiser this time.

The father of two and teacher at Cape May Elementary School said he set himself the challenge on Sept. 12, 2021, to get in the water every day for a year, no matter what the temperature or conditions.

“It was kind of impromptu. It was one of those challenges that you make for yourself,” Medvecky said on Monday.

Medvecky, who has been a lifeguard in Cape May for the past 12 summers, knows the water well. He started his self-imposed challenge when it was easy, then braved the bitter cold through the winter, even had a brief moment where the streak almost ended.

It was going on 11 p.m. as Medvecky was getting ready for bed one night, when he had an "oh no!" moment. He realized he'd simply forgotten to plunge into the ocean for that day. With determination that even his wife, Kelsey, could not believe, he headed out into the dark to get in a plunge.

As the winter came on, it got increasingly difficult to keep the streak going, Medvecky said. But he stayed motivated, in part by thinking that he had gotten in each day so far.

“When you make it through February, it starts to get a lot easier,” he said.

The mid-winter cold water was not as bad as the anticipation of that cold, he said. He’d think about it while teaching his sixth-graders in the city’s only school.

“You knew what it was the day before. You knew it was going to be like that again,” he said.

But actually getting in was great, he said. Most days he would take his plunge after school. It did tend to change his perspective and wash off the stresses of the day.

“After jumping in, no matter how bad the day was, I was like ‘I feel better. I’m rejuvenated. I feel good,’” he said. That did not mean he did not feel the cold in the winter plunges. “I sprinted for my towel. Then I sprinted for the car and turned the heat on.”

Medvecky said he did not cheat, even during a serious snowstorm.

“The streets weren’t plowed. I couldn’t get out. At first I just jumped in the snow,” he said. After shoveling out some neighbor’s driveways in his Lower Township neighborhood south of the Cape May Canal, he decided that jumping in the snow would not be enough.

“It came over me, ‘No, I’ve got to do it for real,’” he said. He went to the canal, took off the winter gear and boots, pushed past some ice and entered the water.

“There was a family on the other side of the canal who were just, like, ‘What is going on over there?’” he said.

While the idea started on a whim, it turned into a commitment, and eventually, a fundraiser for a cause he and his family care deeply about — neonatal care.

It was last-minute, Medvecky said, and we raised more than $500, with the funds going to families with children in the neonatal unit at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point. They also collected close to 50 books. He is considering making a second year’s worth of plunges as a way to raise more money for the effort.

“I’m going to keep jumping in while it’s warm. I can make the call if I want to keep doing it as the temperature drops,” he said.

“All of the proceeds will go to making care packages for families with a child in the NICU at Shore and the books will be donated to the pediatric unit,” said Kelsey Medvecky, Tom’s wife.

The couple had a child born 14 weeks early in 2020. They said Callan is turning 2 and is thriving, but spent 111 days in a NICU in Philadelphia.

Books were a big help, Tom said.

“You’re sitting with this baby with the cords and feeding tubes. The one thing you can do to make it feel like you’re a parent is to be able to read them a book,” he said.

They also collected other items that parents and older siblings might need if a child has an extended stay in a NICU. Callan has an older brother, Cooper, who is 3.

“Kelsey came up with the idea; what are the mothers and fathers going through this going to need,” he said.

Recently, the ocean has been rough, with several warnings issued locally about potentially dangerous currents.

“I do know the conditions,” he said. “If the water is really tumultuous, I’ll go at lower tide and I won’t bring anybody in with me those days.”

But the summer has been easy. In fact, even though water temperatures stayed cold through July this year, he said the immersions were fine since the spring.

So far, Medvecky has not done any of the organized winter plunges, when hundreds enter the icy ocean at once. Since he started the effort, he said, he has seen articles suggesting there are good reasons to get in the cold water. Many were sent by friends.

“There are some health benefits to soaking in an ice bath,” he said.