The Taxpayers Association of Cape May on Saturday announced a campaign to "inform and educate the property tax payers of Cape May."

The campaign follows a 125% increase in membership, the group said in a news release.

As part of the campaign, the association website has been redesigned and updated with additional information.

"In order to be useful, a website must be current and informative," association President Jules Rauch said in the release. "It must be useful on a regular basis. Our website has not met that standard in some time — it will now."

The association will also release a monthly newsletter to replace its annual one. The newsletter will provide provide news, information and links to any issues affecting the city's property taxpayers.

The group also will begin to issue news releases, position statements and reports on issues facing taxpayers, such as capital projects, COVID-19 response measures, budgeting practices and revenue reform.

"Taxpayers need to know how their money is being spent, especially now when so much of the important work of our governments has become shrouded in quarantining precautions," Rauch said. "It is our hope that by these new efforts, our fellow taxpayers will become better informed and will lend their voices to the public dialogue on the spending of their money."

