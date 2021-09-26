Cape May strips Bezaire of council assignments

“I believe all actions have consequences, and if the other members of this council deem it appropriate to take this action then so it shall be,” Bezaire said at the most recent City Council meeting.

However, he argued against council taking the step, describing it as a slippery slope. Bezaire described his actions as unrelated to his performance or duties as a council member.

“The precedent, if set, could create significant practical as well as potential legal challenges going forward,” Bezaire said. “I think there’s a mechanism in place for the public should they decide that any member of this council is no longer serving their best interests. And the public have the right to enact that.”

“I don’t want to touch this with a 10-foot pole, ladies and gentlemen,” Meier said at the meeting. “I might not condone what other people do in their lives, no matter what it is. There are a lot ways we disagree with each other. I think if I were to interfere with the public’s vote, the democratic process, I might be ethically violating my oath of office.”