Cape May strips Bezaire of council assignments

CAPE MAY — City Council voted to strip Council member Chris Bezaire of his committee assignments and remove him as the city’s representative to boards after he pleaded guilty to stalking a former girlfriend and contempt of court.
“I would like to make the motion to remove him from his boards and committees,” said City Councilmember Stacy Sheehan at Tuesday's meeting. “The city cannot ignore or accept this type of behavior. Council is a democratic process, and we cannot remove him from office, but this is the one action that council can take.”
Lorraine Baldwin, the only other woman on the five-member City Council, seconded the motion. Mayor Zack Mullock joined them in voting yes, giving the measure a majority.
Mullock did not comment before the vote, and declined to discuss the matter when contacted after the meeting. Bezaire and Councilmember Shaine Meier abstained.
Under a plea deal with prosecutors, Bezaire pleaded guilty to two fourth-degree criminal charges on Sept. 17. Under the deal, he could face 30 to 60 days in jail, minus the 13 days he spent in county jail this year immediately following his arrest. A plea agreement reached with prosecutors also calls for three to five years of probation.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21 before Judge Bernard DeLury.
“I believe all actions have consequences, and if the other members of this council deem it appropriate to take this action then so it shall be,” Bezaire said at the most recent City Council meeting.
However, he argued against council taking the step, describing it as a slippery slope. Bezaire described his actions as unrelated to his performance or duties as a council member.
“The precedent, if set, could create significant practical as well as potential legal challenges going forward,” Bezaire said. “I think there’s a mechanism in place for the public should they decide that any member of this council is no longer serving their best interests. And the public have the right to enact that.”
“I don’t want to touch this with a 10-foot pole, ladies and gentlemen,” Meier said at the meeting. “I might not condone what other people do in their lives, no matter what it is. There are a lot ways we disagree with each other. I think if I were to interfere with the public’s vote, the democratic process, I might be ethically violating my oath of office.”
After the vote, Bezaire remains a member of City Council. He had been a member of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee and other commissions in the city. While he has been removed from those positions, he can still vote on resolutions and ordinances.
A resident spoke before the close of the meeting to say she would not be satisfied until he was out of public office.
“This is a serious (issue) for me and for a lot of other women,” said Wesley Laudeman. “To claim that your actions don’t affect how you serve the public is preposterous to say the least. You work with women. You serve women. You obviously have a very strong issue with women and how you control yourself.”
Bezaire, 43, was arrested June 16 on charges of stalking, invasion of privacy and cyber-harassment. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation in May into allegations of cyber-harassment by Bezaire against a former girlfriend. The Prosecutor’s Office later added charges of cyber-harassment, contempt of court and impersonation stemming from a second victim.
Bezaire, who was elected in November, returned to regular meetings in August after announcing a leave of absence in July. He was released from county jail June 28.
The two women he was accused of stalking and harassing were not identified in court documents, but have identified themselves through social media. One has declined to be interviewed, while the other did not respond to requests for comment.
The administrators of the Facebook page “Impeach Chris Bezaire” argue that he got off with a slap on the wrist.
While there is no process for the impeachment of a councilmember, voters in Cape May would be able to petition to have him removed in a referendum. That could not take place until he has been in office for a full year.
His anniversary of taking the oath of office is in January.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
