Cape May sees big population drop in census, while home prices soar

CAPE MAY — This historic beach resort does not look anything like a ghost town.
Shoppers continue to flock to the Washington Street Mall, strollers enjoy the promenade, overlooking beaches crowded with families on an August afternoon.
Mayor Zack Mullock expects the stores, restaurants and attractions to remain crowded well past the end of summer. If previous years are any guide, Cape May will still see crowded sidewalks and lines of visitors well into December.
Just the same, data from the 2020 U.S. Census show Cape May saw the largest drop in percentage of any community of more than 1,000 people in New Jersey, with almost a quarter fewer residents compared to the 2010 census.
Results show Cape May’s population falling from 3,607 in 2010 to 2,768 in 2020, a reduction of 23.3%.
Don’t imagine that change represents an exodus from the seaside community. Far from it: Real estate prices appear to be close to an all-time high.
That may be part of the issue, Mullock said, as few young families can afford to move to town, and those who have lived in the community for generations feel the pull to cash in and move inland, potentially ending up with a newer, larger home and hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bank.
“The increase in values keeps people from moving in, and then they’re also that whole factor of, ‘What can I get for my home?’” said Diane Wieland, Cape May County’s director of tourism.
The countywide population also saw a drop in the new census, Wieland said, but not as much of a drop as the county anticipated. She said the total year-round population is at about 95,000. She cited an aging population, with 23% of the county population 65 years old or older. With few year-round jobs, many people who grew up in the county are not returning after going away to college, a trend she said has continued for decades.
Meanwhile, home sales continue to increase. According to Wieland, the boom in sales is surpassing 2005, which was a record year for sales. Countywide, 47% of houses are second homes, vacation homes or vacation properties.
Cape May home values continue to climb.
“They’re at a price point where they are more appealing to the second homeowner and investment owners than they would be for a first-time buyer,” said Todd deSatnick, the owner of deSatnick Real Estate.
The same market forces have also impacted the city’s bed-and-breakfast industry, with Victorian properties being purchased and refitted as single-family homes. Multimillion-dollar listings are common. You can still find homes for about $400,000, deSatnick said, for one unit in a quadruplex in the Village Greene section of town, developed in the 1970s and ’80s.
“Affordable housing is a major part of this,” said Mullock. “Workforce housing is going to be an issue.”
The city is working on affordable housing plans, Mullock said. For the community to function, he said, it needs people of various levels of resources.
It’s not just about purchase prices. Renters are also having a hard time finding places they can afford within the city limits, especially when owners can sometimes command as much for a week renting to a vacationer as they could for a month on a year-round lease.
For summer workers and others, there used to be a wide variety of small or out-of-the-way housing units that may not have been a good fit for summer rentals. But the rise of rental platforms like VRBO and Airbnb have provided a new market for those properties as well, Mullock said.
“There used to be these nooks and crannies where people could live in town, which may not have been a good fit for someone renting through a realtor,” he said. “They fit perfectly on the Airbnb market.”
Cape May has never had a huge year-round population. Between the censuses of 1900 and 1940, the city went from 2,257 residents to 2,583. From there, population started to climb, hitting a high point of 4,853 in the 1980 census before beginning again to decline.
The fall in population can also be seen in the community’s only school, confirmed Zachary Palombo, the superintendent of Cape May City Elementary. He had been the principal of the school, and before that, he worked with the Lower Cape May Regional School District, where Cape May kids go for seventh and eighth grade and high school.
He said he has seen student populations decreasing for years. Now, he said, the number of students in the Cape May school appears to be holding steady at 150. Most of those students have a parent stationed in town with the US Coast Guard. Without those students in the community, Palombo said, it is unlikely the school could remain open.
In 2020, the superintendent’s position was combined with the West Cape May school district, which also has a single school and sends students to the regional district after sixth grade. There, the student population also seems to have stabilized at around 90 students, helped by participation in the school choice program.
Palombo said he gets it. He has a young family. It can be difficult to find an affordable home.
“It’s hard to have a family in Cape May. It’s hard to have a family anywhere in Cape May County,” he said.
Mullock cited another factor in the population drop. Cape May City also has an older population than the state average. Many of those residents have the resources to spend the winter in Florida or other warm places, and may have reasons to make that their primary residence, such as tax benefits or the chance to vote there.
Cape May is not the only town to see a reduction. Neighboring Lower Township saw a reduction of 6.7%, according to data posted by the Census Bureau, dropping from 22,057 from 22,866 a decade ago, while Ocean City’s population fell 6.2%, from 11,701 in 2010 to 11,229 in the 2020 census.
Other communities lost more people, but with a small year-round community to begin with, Cape May’s change represented a larger percentage of the total.
Mullock added that the census may not tell the whole story. COVID-19 appears to have brought new residents since the count was completed.
“There are developments that may not have been captured in the census,” Mullock said. People from New York, northern New Jersey and Philadelphia who might have once visited Cape May or owned a vacation home there have seemed to put down roots, staying in the relatively quiet community after the weather cooled and working remotely.
He sees the pandemic as accelerating a trend that would have taken place eventually: As people in some specific jobs have more ability to work from home, that home can be anywhere they want. Mullock said he knows several families that have moved to Cape May since last year who fit this pattern.
“I’ve been happy to see more families moving back into Cape May,” he said.
But he’s still concerned about the drop in population, and what it could represent for the city in the long term. Even strictly in terms of tourism-driven property values, he said, part of the appeal of Cape May is the sense of community.
“People love that it’s not just a ghost town in the winter,” he said.
A drop in population can also impact grant applications and other funds from state and federal sources, Wieland said. Federal programs do not take summer populations into account, she said, which meant Cape May County did not qualify for some funding sources under the recent federal stimulus package, and it could also impact applications for funding under a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.
Key to keeping a year-round population will be providing year-round jobs, which pay well enough for a home and a family, Wieland said. Tourism is a $6 billion industry in the county, representing a huge number in a relatively small community, but it is almost entirely seasonal.
“There are some things being done,” she said. “Diversifying the economy has been on the front burner for the County Commissioners.”
That includes attempts to build a local tech industry and other efforts to find a niche in the new economy.
That process could take years, in the meantime, Cape May has a thriving real estate market and a dwindling population.
“The fact is, losing almost 1,000 people in a year-round population is a matter of concern,” Mullock said.
