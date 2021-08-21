Cape May sees big population drop in census, while home prices soar

The city is working on affordable housing plans, Mullock said. For the community to function, he said, it needs people of various levels of resources.

It’s not just about purchase prices. Renters are also having a hard time finding places they can afford within the city limits, especially when owners can sometimes command as much for a week renting to a vacationer as they could for a month on a year-round lease.

For summer workers and others, there used to be a wide variety of small or out-of-the-way housing units that may not have been a good fit for summer rentals. But the rise of rental platforms like VRBO and Airbnb have provided a new market for those properties as well, Mullock said.

“There used to be these nooks and crannies where people could live in town, which may not have been a good fit for someone renting through a realtor,” he said. “They fit perfectly on the Airbnb market.”

Cape May has never had a huge year-round population. Between the censuses of 1900 and 1940, the city went from 2,257 residents to 2,583. From there, population started to climb, hitting a high point of 4,853 in the 1980 census before beginning again to decline.

