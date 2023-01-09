 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May searching for a new CFO

082322-pac-nws-housing

Cape May City Hall

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Cape May County Chamber of Commerce President Emily Paul on Wednesday spoke with The Press of Atlantic City about her remarks during a panel discussion on the Jersey Shore's shoulder season in 2022 and 2023 from Stockton University.

CAPE MAY – City Council is interviewing several candidates to be the city’s next chief financial officer following the departure of longtime CFO Neil Young.

City Council met in closed session for more than two hours on Thursday, at the close of which Mayor Zack Mullock said “we will be taking no formal action.” Another behind-closed-doors session is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m., another special meeting with a closed session the only item on the agenda.

Young was hired by Middle Township in December.

On Monday, Mullock said he could not release any names, but said the city is interviewing several candidates for the position. He did not expect a final decision on Tuesday.

Young worked for Cape May for more than nine years

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

