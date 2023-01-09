Cape May searching for a new CFO

CAPE MAY – City Council is interviewing several candidates to be the city’s next chief financial officer following the departure of longtime CFO Neil Young.
City Council met in closed session for more than two hours on Thursday, at the close of which Mayor Zack Mullock said “we will be taking no formal action.” Another behind-closed-doors session is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m., another special meeting with a closed session the only item on the agenda.
Young was hired by Middle Township in December.
On Monday, Mullock said he could not release any names, but said the city is interviewing several candidates for the position. He did not expect a final decision on Tuesday.
Young worked for Cape May for more than nine years
