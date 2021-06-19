Cape May school to join county's library system

CAPE MAY — The New Jersey Historic Sites Council on Thursday approved the former Franklin Street School to be restored and repurposed as part of Cape May County's library system.

Mayor Zack Mullock, Councilwoman Lorraine Baldwin and Deputy City Manager Louis Belasco represented the city alongside county Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, county Library Director Andrea Orsini and Ocean City Councilman Robert Barr as architect Michael Calafati presented to the historic council the plans for the building.

The city owns the former school, on which the Center for Community Arts has held a long-term lease since the 1990s. The organization has spent decades working to restore the building. Dating to 1927, it served as a school for Black children until New Jersey ended segregation in 1949, and the building has not been used consistently for any purpose since then.

The building will enhance the city's plan for a “Museum Row” and downtown arts and culture district as well as recognize and preserve the history of segregation in the United States while celebrating the city's African American community, according to a news release from the city.