Cape May says ‘yes’ to library plan

CAPE MAY – In an August vote, City Council authorized a contract for the renovation of the former Franklin Street School, to become the site of a new branch of the Cape May County Library.

The contract has already been approved by the Cape May County Commissioners and the Cape May County Library Commission, officials said at the meeting.

The plan has been under discussion for years. But in that time, the price has gone up. Council member Stacy Sheehan, the single vote against the authorization, said the cost estimates have gone from $6 million to $9.1 million.

She pointed out that the county library funded the construction of new libraries in other communities, while Cape May will contribute to the project.

Cape May Mayor Mullock praised the county Library board, Cape May County government and many others involved in the project. He said with a state grant, the proposal can move forward without a tax increase and will put a beautiful building back into use.

The city has already approved a $2 million bond, which Mullock said will be enough to cover the city’s cost.

“I appreciate the patience of the citizens as well,” Mullock said. “Yes, there are going to be some difficulties ahead. Yes, this did come in more than we were hoping it would.”

The Franklin Street School opened in 1928 as an elementary school for Black children during segregation. The building has been vacant for years, with the Center for Community Arts working to raise money to renovate the structure. Cape May officials have credited the organization with maintaining and preserving the structure.