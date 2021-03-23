Cape May says no to smoking pot in public places

“I think the most important thing to note is, we have time,” he said. He suggested the city could approve restrictive limits and then decide to ease those restrictions in the future.

“Doing nothing is an option, but it’s not really the recommended course here,” Gillin-Schwartz said. “I wouldn’t want to be stuck with statutory defaults because I’d rather craft a solution that works best for the city. We have some time to work through this.”

The zoning amendments imposed to limit cannabis businesses would require a review by the Planning Board before being enacted. According to Gillin-Schwartz, the city has a range of options, including limiting it in certain zones or a blanket restriction. But as other towns have been advised, the city will not be able to say no to home deliveries once the cannabis businesses are licensed and in operation.

“It’s just like you want to order a pizza or Chinese food,” he said.

Gillin-Schwartz told council that the quality-of-life issues surrounding public consumption made that the more pressing issue. City business administrator Michael Voll agreed, saying he wants to get signs up on the Washington Street Mall and in other areas of town before the tourist season begins in earnest.