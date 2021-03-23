Cape May says no to smoking pot in public places

CAPE MAY — Cape May City Council on March 16 introduced an ordinance preventing people from smoking marijuana on public property.
Without it, according to Police Chief Dekon Fashaw, there would be no way for officers to prevent people from smoking in public since Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on legalization Feb. 22.
“Can, today, someone smoke marijuana openly? The answer is yes,” he told council members at a recent workshop meeting.
The law Murphy signed includes a statement that “nothing in this section shall permit a person to smoke, vape or aerosolize cannabis in a public place.”
But according to both Fashaw and Cape May City attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz, the language of the law does not ban smoking marijuana except in areas where smoking cigarettes is already prohibited, such as inside public buildings or on most beaches.
Sidewalks, parks and other public areas are not automatically included, but Gillin-Schwartz said communities do have the authority to imposed limits.
The vote was unanimous.
A public hearing and final vote are set for April 6.
“Anyone who’s traveled to some areas where this is legalized, I will say, the smoke is somewhat overwhelming,” said Mayor Zack Mullock at the meeting. He said people will be allowed to do what they please at home but will not be allowed to smoke marijuana on public property.
If enacted, the ordinance does not introduce new limits on cigarette smoking, only on vaping or smoking cannabis.
“This ordinance only deals with marijuana and smoking marijuana in public,” said Gillin-Schwartz. “This would regulate any public area: Public streets, sidewalks, public parks, anything that the municipality has an interest in.”
The city has not yet introduced an ordinance limiting cannabis sales or production within the city, a step several other Cape May County towns have already taken. Those include Ocean City and North Wildwood, while Upper Township and Wildwood Crest plan to introduce similar measures soon.
Cape May City Council members appear united against allowing cannabis operations in town but saw the limits to public consumption as more urgent.
“Somebody can’t come to City Hall to get a license to sell marijuana in a retail zone,” said Councilman Chris Bezaire. “So there wasn’t as much a pressing need to get that ordinance on the books. However, that’s not to say we’re not going to work toward that as well.”
Council discussed the topic at length at a workshop meeting March 2, at which Gillin-Schwartz explained that municipalities have 180 days to approve new zoning limits governing growing, producing or selling cannabis. Otherwise, he said, the law includes defaults that will automatically allow it in industrial zones and include cannabis businesses as a conditional use in commercial areas.
“I think the most important thing to note is, we have time,” he said. He suggested the city could approve restrictive limits and then decide to ease those restrictions in the future.
“Doing nothing is an option, but it’s not really the recommended course here,” Gillin-Schwartz said. “I wouldn’t want to be stuck with statutory defaults because I’d rather craft a solution that works best for the city. We have some time to work through this.”
The zoning amendments imposed to limit cannabis businesses would require a review by the Planning Board before being enacted. According to Gillin-Schwartz, the city has a range of options, including limiting it in certain zones or a blanket restriction. But as other towns have been advised, the city will not be able to say no to home deliveries once the cannabis businesses are licensed and in operation.
“It’s just like you want to order a pizza or Chinese food,” he said.
Gillin-Schwartz told council that the quality-of-life issues surrounding public consumption made that the more pressing issue. City business administrator Michael Voll agreed, saying he wants to get signs up on the Washington Street Mall and in other areas of town before the tourist season begins in earnest.
Gillin-Schwartz said municipalities have broad discretion on matters of public health, such as smoking in some areas or open containers of alcohol, a topic the city is wrestling with at the same time.
Under the ordinance as introduced, there will be no smoking or vaping of cannabis or concentrates on sidewalks, on the mall or the Cape May Promenade, in parks or other public spaces, Gillin-Schwartz said. But there will not be limits on people smoking on their porches or lawns or on private property.
A fine for the first offense would fall between $100 and $250, he said, when the second offense and those afterward would be at least $500 and no more than $1,000, giving the municipal court judge discretion in fines.
