Cape May rescuers honored for saving 12-year-old choking on gumball

Sebastian Marra, in green shirt, joins his family in thanking the emergency responders who came to his aid when he was choking on a gumball earlier this summer in Cape May.

CAPE MAY — Sebastian Marra seemed just fine at a City Council meeting this week, despite what his father, Nick Marra, described as an “ill-advised gumball at the five and dime” followed by the longest 15 minutes of his life.

The incident took place June 28 on Washington Street, and the police officer and emergency responders who helped in Sebastian’s rescue were honored this week, including EMTs and paramedics. The rescuers each said how good it was to see Sebastian alive and well.

“He’s over there smiling today, so that’s the biggest award we could all have,” said Joshua Vandermark, a firefighter and EMT with the city.

Sebastian, 12, and his family were visiting Cape May from West Milford in Passaic County, according to fire Chief Alex Coulter.

Colt Gibson, a Cape May police officer, was on duty nearby, working with another officer on a project encouraging young people to wear helmets. He was the closest to the scene when the call came for a medical emergency. He found a boy who was choking, unable to breathe.

“It was scary, I’ll tell you guys that,” Gibson said. “It went to 100 real fast.”

Gibson called for more help and worked to clear the boy’s airway.

The details of the rescue weren’t discussed, but officials said the gum was “deeply lodged.”

Gibson praised the rescue team, but like Sebastian’s father, described a stressful time waiting to find out whether Sebastian was going to be OK.

Gibson started with the Cape May Police Department in 2019, after about 10 years as an officer in Millville.

Also honored were David Jackson, Jackson Pyle, Kyle Quirk and Vandermark, who are each firefighters and EMTs with the Cape May Fire Department, along with AtlantiCare paramedics Brian Allegretto and Thomas “TJ” Baldt.

Coulter presented the lifesaving awards, joined by several members of the Police Department. Coulter said the paramedics were the ones who cleared the obstruction.

“This is the first time I’ve ever received an award for doing my job,” Allegretto said.

He said he loves his work.

“Sebastian is one of the reasons why. When I get to make a difference, you can’t describe the words,” he said. “To receive this, it’s the highlight of my career.”

Two ambulances responded, and police blocked traffic to give the ambulance a fast route out of town.

“We did what we needed to do, and Sebastian’s still here,” Gibson said.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

