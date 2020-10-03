Cape May receives $10,000 to study nuisance flooding

CAPE MAY — The city was awarded a $10,000 grant to support an open space and resiliency project and to conduct a study around Cape Island Creek to identify the causes of nuisance flooding and develop an early warning system to reduce property loss, officials said Friday.
This funding comes from Atlantic City Electric's Sustainable Communities Grant Program, which was launched this year to support open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources, environmental conservation and community resiliency projects, Cape May Marketing Director Laurie Howey Taylor said in a news release. Eleven local municipalities have received a total of $75,000 in such funds.
"These grants will encourage municipalities to complete important environmental stewardship and resiliency projects that will make our communities better. Funding sustainability initiatives at the local level will have a ripple effect that will benefit us all," said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey, Atlantic City Electric's partner in the grant program.
Mayor Chuck Lear said the city's study will focus on Lafayette Street Park. Findings will be presented to City Council and may inform future nuisance flooding and resiliency projects in the city.
